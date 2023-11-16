Key Takeaways Windows 10 users will soon be able to experience Copilot, previously only available in Windows 11, by joining the Release Preview channel of the Windows Insider Program.

Copilot on Windows 10 will have similar features to the experience in Windows 11.

Microsoft is also adding a "Get the latest updates as soon as they are available" toggle to Windows 10.

Microsoft has announced that it will be bringing the Windows 11 Copilot experience to Windows 10. The move marks a slight change for the company, which has largely been focused on updating Windows 11. Now, Windows 10 users will also get in on the AI action, and will even get a similar settings toggle to the one in Windows 11 to preview the latest updates as soon as they're available.

Copilot on Windows 10 will be coming soon to Windows 10 version 22H2 devices in preview through the Windows Insider Program. When Microsoft is ready to roll it out for testing, you can join the program by heading to Windows Update on your PC and enrolling it in the Release Preview channel. This is only available on the unmanaged Windows 10 Home and Pro editions of the OS, however. There are certain limits, too, including Copilot availability being limited to select global markets, and your device having 4GB RAM and a 720p display.

Generally, Copilot in Windows 10 should feel similar to the experience in Windows 11, with some exceptions like incompatibility with some operating system-related features and requests (like switching to dark mode). When it is ready for you, you'll be able to get to Copilot by clicking on the Copilot icon in the taskbar to open a chat window. The window won't get in the way of any open apps, and you can even use your microphone to speak out prompts.

Those who are interested in previewing Copilot in Windows 10 outside the Windows Insider Program can install the November 2023 non-security preview update, and then head to Windows Update and check the box for Get the latest updates as soon as they're available. Microsoft will bring out the feature in Windows 10 in a phased launch using its controlled feature rollout technology over the coming months.

Over in the Windows Insider program today you'll see Windows 10 22H2 Build 19045.3754 (KB5032278) in Windows Update as a new Release Preview build. The update brings some new features that impact app defaults, larger news, and interests feature areas, and Windows Update opt-in notifications when you sign in.

Even though Copilot is coming to Windows 10, Microsoft still holds that the Windows 10 end of support is unchanged. It will no longer be supported come October 14, 2025.