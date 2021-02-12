Windows 10 emergency update fixes Wi-Fi bug causing BSOD crashes

Microsoft is rolling out a new emergency update for Windows 10 to patch a bug causing BSOD (blue screen of death) while connecting to Wi-Fi networks. The issue only pertains to the newer WPA3 security, which essentially means only a small number of users were affected. The bug is said to be a part of the recent Windows 10 1909 cumulative updates with version number KB4598298 released last month and KB4601315 released a few days back.

As of now, Microsoft is rolling out an out-of-band patch with version KB5001028 to resolve the issue. Notably, Windows 10 1909 comes with build version 18363. The KB5001028 patch bumps the build version from 18363.1377 to 18363.1379. “You might receive stop error 0x7E in nwifi.sys with a blue screen when you attempt to use a Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3) connection. You are more likely to encounter this issue when reconnecting to a Wi-Fi network after disconnecting, or when waking from sleep or hibernation. Note: Most Wi-Fi networks are currently using WPA2 and are not affected,” said Microsoft.

The KB5001028 out-of-band update is available via Windows Update or you could manually download it from the Microsoft Update catalog. You can also download the patch using the following links:

Additionally, Microsoft also recommends trying the following steps as an alternative, although they may not apply to all users:

Update your device to Windows 10, version 2004 or version 20H2.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network using WPA2. To do this you may need to reconfigure your access point or router settings.

Connect using a wired ethernet connection.

Windows 10 recently got a new optional update which included an important fix affecting a minority of gamers that were facing system crashing issues when gaming full-screen or in tablet mode. The KB4598291 patch for May 2020 Update and October 2020 Update also includes an important fix for users affected by the bugbear where they would be signed out of apps and websites after restarting their system.