Microsoft releases Windows 10 build 19043.1348 – here’s what’s new

As tends to happen on the second Tuesday of every month, Microsoft is releasing new updates for every supported version of Windows. That includes Windows 11, of course, but also a few versions of Windows 10. The only versions of Windows 10 that are still supported for consumer SKUs are 21H1, 20H2, and 2004, which are getting updated to build 19043.1348, 19042.1348, and 19041.1348, respectively.

The update itself is the same for all three versions, and it’s labeled KB5007186. You can download it manually here. This update is the same because these three versions of Windows 10 are essentially the same, albeit newer versions have some features enabled compared to older ones. As such, they get the exact same bits with each cumulative update.

Windows 10 build 19043.1348 and its equivalents don’t include a very descriptive list of fixes. The highlights section of the support page only mentions general security updates to Windows, and the full list of fixes includes a single item:

Addresses an issue of a 0 (zero) width Pen to render one pixel regardless of transformation.

However, this update does come with a few known issues, although some of them have been mitigated or have relatively easy workarounds. You can check the full list below.

While Windows 10 versions 21H1, 20H2, and 2004 are the only officially supported releases for consumer SKUs, Microsoft still supports some older versions of Windows 10 in specific channels. If you’re an enterprise or education user, you can find the updates for the different supported versions below.

Even with Windows 11 already out, Microsoft will continue to support Windows 10 through October 2025, so you have plenty of time before you need to upgrade. Specific versions will fall out of support over time, though, so you’ll need to at least be on the latest version of Windows 10.