Summary Microsoft 365 support for Windows 10 ends on October 14, 2025.

Users can continue using Microsoft 365 on Windows 10 without updates.

Upgrading to Windows 11 is recommended to avoid future performance issues.

With Windows 10's end-of-year date approaching this October, people still using the operating system have been given a choice: upgrade to Windows 11 or lose support. People have devised solutions for the latter path, including third-party apps that will keep the OS secure. However, it seems that people sticking with Windows 10 will also lose Microsoft 365 support.

Microsoft is pulling 365 support for Windows 10 users

As spotted by Neowin, Microsoft has updated its documentation on how users can migrate from Windows 10 to 11. Part of this article describes what happens if someone doesn't update, and a recent addition to this section spells bad news for people who are a fan of Microsoft's productivity app:

Lastly, Microsoft 365 Apps will no longer be supported after October 14, 2025, on Windows 10 devices. To use Microsoft 365 Applications on your device, you will need to upgrade to Windows 11.

So, does this mean that Windows 10 users are getting locked out of Microsoft 365 entirely? Fortunately, no. As per the Microsoft documentation titled "What Windows end of support means for Office and Microsoft 365," it seems that people on Windows 10 can continue to use Microsoft 365, but won't receive any future updates:

Support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025. After that date, if you're running Microsoft 365 on a Windows 10 device, the applications will continue to function as before. However, we strongly recommend upgrading to Windows 11 to avoid performance and reliability issues over time.

As such, if you want to keep using a supported version of Microsoft 365, now might be a good time to upgrade to Windows 11 before the plug is pulled. Or, perhaps now is the perfect opportunity to check out the many Office alternatives out there.