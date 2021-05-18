Windows 10 May 2021 Update now available for everyone

Today, Microsoft is releasing the Windows 10 May 2021 Update, also known as version 21H1, to non-Insiders. That just means that it’s opening up to a broader range of people, and you can get it through Windows Update without jumping through any hoops.

Right now, the update is being made available to “seekers”. In other words, it’s not going to be installed automatically. What you can do is check for updates in Windows Update, and then it will present you with the option to install it. If you opt in, it will install the update.

The update, like version 20H2 was, is very small. It’s just an enablement package, meaning that it simply lights up some already-existing features on your PC that were hidden, and it bumps up the build number by one. It’s not actually adding any features, or anything meaningful that would cause it to take more than a few minutes to install.

Unlike more major feature updates, there shouldn’t be any PCs blocked from getting this. The only blocks in place would be from Microsoft setting it as a staged rollout. This is because the bits are the same as the Windows 10 May 2020 Update. The three newest versions of Windows 10 will now get the same cumulative updates. Indeed, there’s no reason for there to be any compatibility issues or safeguards.

As for what’s actually new in the Windows 10 May 2021 Update, there’s not much. In fact, version 21H1 actually has fewer notable new features than previous minor updates. There’s support for multiple Windows Hello IR cameras, Windows Defender Application Guard improvements, and Windows Management Instrumentation Group Policy Service improvements. That’s it.

The bigger changes are set to arrive in this year’s fall update, also known as 21H2. It’s going to have a visual overhaul known as Sun Valley, x64 emulation for Windows on ARM PCs, and more. If you want to get started with Windows 10 version 21H1, check out our guide for installing it.