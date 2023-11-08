Key Takeaways Microsoft plans to bring Copilot, one of Windows 11's useful features, to Windows 10 soon, allowing more users to access its AI services.

The Copilot experience in Windows 10 is expected to be the same as in Windows 11, with a dedicated button on the taskbar and a sidebar interface.

By extending new features and services to Windows 10, Microsoft aims to attract more developers to build experiences for Copilot

Backed by Bing Chat and AI, Copilot is one of the newest and most useful Windows 11 features, currently in a preview state on Windows 11. According to a new report, however, Microsoft could be porting the feature to the older, but still popular, Windows 10 operating system.

Per Windows Central's Zac Bowden, the Redmond firm could be bringing Copilot to the near eight-year-old operating system in an "update coming soon." This is according to Bowden's usual insider "sources," but the reasoning behind the decision is one that's quite apparent. Windows 10 is still in use across all kinds of devices and has a large market share in 2023 of over 1 billion devices. By putting Copilot in the operating system, Microsoft is putting the power of its AI services into more hands.

In fact, Bowden believes that the Copilot experience in Windows 10 should be the same as the one in Windows 11, where you get a Copilot button on the Windows 10 taskbar, and then a sidebar experience. Considering that Microsoft has talked up about building plugins for Copilot, this will almost certainly entice developers to want to get into the action. A bigger share of the operating system pie means a bigger chance for a developer's app or service to land in more hands.

Interestingly enough, Microsoft also seems to want to bring more new features to Windows 10. According to Bowden, with the exit of Panos Panay from Microsoft, the team heading Windows now wants to keep those on the older operating system "up to date with select new features and services." We have already seen Microsoft bring Windows 11's Backup and Restore app to Windows 10, so along with Copilot, there could be even bigger things ahead. It's uncertain, though, if Microsoft will extend the end of support for Windows 10, which was set to come in October 2025.