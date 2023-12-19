Key Takeaways Windows 10 Mobile, despite its lack of popularity, still has dedicated fans who dream of a Windows OS that can run on any device.

Windows 10 Mobile has been successfully ported to an old MacBook model, with some apps adapting well to the larger screen.

However, installing this port on your MacBook is not recommended due to poor performance and lack of support.

Windows 10 Mobile formally reached the end of its life back in January 2020, after having close to no presence in the smartphone space for years, barely even making a dent among the best smartphones. But the few fans it had are still holding on to the dream of a Windows OS that can run on any device, which was the original goal with Windows 10. This time, a YouTube channel called Nobel Tech decided to do something extra crazy: port Windows 10 Mobile to a MacBook.

In a video posted earlier this week, this fan shows off Windows 10 Mobile running on an old MacBook model, and frankly, it doesn't look half bad. The Start screen doesn't translate that well to such a large display, though there is a certain charm to the square tiles that Windows Phone fans like me can't help but appreciate. Things like the notification dropdown also don't adapt well to the large screen.

However, what's really interesting to see is how well many of the Windows 10 Mobile apps do work on the MacBook. These apps were developed for Windows 10 Mobile and Windows 10 PCs simultaneously, and they were truly universal, and you can see that in action with this port. Many of these apps adapt perfectly to take advantage of the larger screen, even though the operating system itself was designed for phones. Even the Settings app looks almost exactly like what you'd expect from the version on Windows 10 computers.

Before you get any ideas, though, no you can't and shouldn't rush to install this on your MacBook. Not only is Windows 10 Mobile itself very much dead and unsupported (not that it ever had a ton of support to begin with), but this port is a very rough conversion. Performance is visibly not great, with a lot of the apps having poor performance. On top of that, the video doesn't include a tutorial on how to make this happen.

Perhaps even more impressive than the fact that Windows Phone can technically run on a MacBook is the fact that someone actually dedicated the time to make it happen. Remember, Windows Phone's market share was nearly insignificant for most of its life, and even more so by the time Windows 10 Mobile launched. But the community that did support and follow the operating system's development is fervent, and the desire to have that experience today has never left. Perhaps if Microsoft delivers on the Windows Core OS vision that's been rumored for Windows 12, we'll eventually see a Windows phone-like device again at some point in the future.