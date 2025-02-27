Summary Microsoft ended support for Windows 10 Mobile five years ago.

While the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 Mobile remained accessible for years, user reports confirm that the Windows 10 Mobile app store has finally shut down.

According to some users, when they try to launch the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 Mobile, they either see a completely gray screen or encounter an error message.

Windows 10 Mobile phones are essentially extinct in 2025. Microsoft officially ended support for the Windows 10 Mobile operating system, alongside the iconic Windows 7, around five years ago. This meant that users stopped receiving security updates, bug fixes, and technical support, effectively rendering the platform obsolete.

However, Office apps like Microsoft Word, Excel, OneNote, and PowerPoint continued receiving updates and security patches until 2021. While the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 Mobile remained accessible for a while, user reports now confirm that the app has officially gone offline.

That Was a Good Run, Windows 10 Mobile

According to multiple posts on community forums like Reddit, such as one on the r/windowsphone subreddit from @maingamer3782, users attempting to launch the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 Mobile either see a fully gray screen or are greeted with an error. The exact message, as quoted by users, states: "A read or write of raw encrypted data cannot be performed because the file is not encrypted. The resource is no longer available."

Strangely enough, while most users seem unable to access the Windows 10 Mobile app store, a handful still can. Some report seeing the Home page but being unable to install apps, encountering a blank white screen instead. Others can install apps from the Home screen but can't access the Purchased section, while for some, it's the opposite.

This isn’t too surprising. By the time Windows 11 launched, most apps people would need weren’t compatible with Windows 10 Mobile anyway. On top of that, developers had long abandoned the platform, leaving users with a limited selection of outdated or non-functional apps.

Now, even the few remaining apps seem to have officially lost their home. So, if you're still a die-hard Windows 10 Mobile fan and have a device lying around, the only way to install new apps now is by sideloading them.