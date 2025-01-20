Summary Windows 10 getting an advanced Calendar app.

New update includes holiday illustrations and weather forecasts but feature hidden by default.

Use Vivetool to enable the new Calendar feature in Windows 10 Beta.

Windows 10 is set to fall out of support in October of this year, with Microsoft declaring that users should upgrade to Windows 11 to avoid loss of service. However, it seems the Redmond giant is still not done with adding features to an operating system less than a year from leaving service. In the newest beta build, Microsoft has slipped in some new additions to the Calendar tool to make it a little more lively.

Windows 10 is getting an enhanced Calendar

Introduced in the latest Windows 10 Beta branch, the enhanced Calendar app has holiday-related pictures and weather forecasts added into the UI. However, you won't be able to see the new Calendar app by just downloading the Beta; the feature is still being worked on and is hidden by default.

Fortunately, we have PhantomOfEarth on X, which regularly does a deep dive into the code of Windows beta builds and unearths these hidden treasures for all to see. If you want to see the new Calendar in action, you can do so via the X post below:

If you'd prefer to see it for yourself, PhantomOfEarth has posted instructions on how to activate the feature before Microsoft introduces it to the public. Once you grab the Window 10 Beta build, download Vivetool, and then use the command "vivetool /enable /id:51858330" to enable it. If that fails, repeat the commands using the IDs 48433719 and 49453572.