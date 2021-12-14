Microsoft releases Windows 10 build 19044.1415 – here’s what’s new

Just like that, we’ve made it to the last month of 2021, and with the second Tuesday of December comes the last Patch Tuesday of the year. Microsoft is rolling out updates to all supported versions of Windows, which still includes multiple versions of Windows 10. For most consumers, this includes Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2. The update rolling out brings these versions of Windows 10 to builds number 19041.1415, 19042.1415, 19043.1415, and 19044.1415, respectively.

Notably, this is the last update that will ever be released for Windows 10 version 2004, so if you haven’t yet, make sure to update to a newer build. All versions of Windows 10 after 2004 have been enablement packages, so upgrading to a new version won’t actually download new files, only a small configuration change that enables some new features already hidden in your PC. That’s also why all of these versions are getting the same update, which is labeled as KB5008212 and can be downloaded manually here.

As for what’s new in Windows 10 build 19044.1415 and related versions, there are some fixes and nothing more. Surprisingly, Microsoft is barely listing anything in its changelog, so you can find all of it below:

This update contains miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release.

As per usual, while these are the only versions supported for traditional consumers, some versions are still supported for enterprise users. If you’re still running one of these older versions, you can find the changelogs for them in the table below.

Windows 10 updates have been including much smaller changelogs than usual, and it seems that the focus is definitely on Windows 11 now. That makes sense, as Windows 10 has mostly been unchanged for the past couple of years and shouldn’t require a ton of fixes at this point.