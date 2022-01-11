Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 build 19044.1466 – here’s what’s new

We’re officially on the second Tuesday of 2022, and that means it’s also the first Patch Tuesday of 2022 for Microsoft. The company is rolling out security updates for all supported versions of Windows, which includes Windows 10 versions 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2. This update brings the Windows 10 build numbers to 19044.1466, 19043.1466, and 19042.1466, respectively.

In case you missed it, version 2004 reached end of support last month, and it won’t get any more updates going forward, despite being nearly identical to the subsequent versions. You’ll have to update to a newer version of Windows 10 to continue receiving security updates, which we highly recommend considering the update is very straightforward and you’ll be able to stay secure that way.

Windows 10 build 19044.1466 and its related versions come via an update labeled as KB5009543, and you can download it manually here. As for what’s new with these updates, Microsoft only notes a couple of improvements. Specifically, there are fixes for an issue with Active Directory and for a problem where the Japanese IME might not work correctly. Here’s the full description of the fixes:

Addresses an issue that prevents Active Directory (AD) attributes from being written properly during a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) modify operation when you make multiple attribute changes.

Addresses a known issue that affects Japanese Input Method Editors (IME). When you use a Japanese IME to enter text, the text might appear out of order or the text cursor might move unexpectedly in apps that use the multibyte character set (MBCS). This issue affects the Microsoft Japanese IME and third-party Japanese IMEs.

Microsoft’s changelogs have been somewhat lacking for the past few months, particularly since Windows 11 was released. Usually, bigger changelogs can be found in preview updates for Insiders or optional updates, but that’s not the case this time. This is all we have.

In addition to the versions of Windows 10 that are supported for everyone, there are a few versions that are only supported in specific SKUs. Those are also getting updates today, though the target audience is much smaller. If you still happen to be running one of these versions, you can find the updates below:

As per usual with Patch Tuesday updates, these will roll out and install automatically over time, so you don’t have to rush out and get them yourself. Manual installations can help you be prepared so you’re not prompted to reboot at unexpected times.