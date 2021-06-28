Windows 10 PCs might not get the upgrade to Windows 11 until 2022

Microsoft announced Windows 11 last week, and the new operating system is expected to arrive later this year. Windows 11 is going to bring heavy visual changes along with an array of new features and some deprecated ones. Microsoft said Windows 11 would start showing up in new PCs later this year, but also that existing PCs would start getting the upgrade around the same time. However, it’s starting to look like existing Windows 10 PCs will have to wait until 2022 to upgrade to Windows 11.

In a tweet responding to a question by a fan, the Twitter account for Windows said that the rollout for existing PCs will actually begin in 2022, and continue through the first half of the year. Microsoft has also updated its Windows 11 page to mention that the rollout will begin in early 2022. Initially, this matched what was said at the event, stating that the rollout would begin later this year. However, Microsoft also mentions that it’s still ironing out the plans, so nothing is final yet.

Hi, there. Windows 11 is due out later in 2021 and will be delivered over several months. The rollout of the upgrade to Windows 10 devices already in use today will begin in 2022 through the first half of that year. — Windows (@Windows) June 27, 2021

If you’re the impatient kind, you may not have to worry just yet. Windows 11 will be served as a typical feature update for Windows 10, which means it’ll show up in Windows Update when it’s available. This will happen even though it’s an optional update, because Windows Update can separate optional and mandatory updates. This is probably what Microsoft is referring to when talking about the upgrade. You may not see Windows 11 in Windows Update until 2022, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get it at all.

Microsoft also makes the latest version of Windows available through the Media Creation Tool. Right now, you can download Windows 10 using that tool, but Windows 11 will probably make its way there too. There’s a good chance that you’ll be able to download Windows 11 through there before it’s available on Windows Update. In fact, it’s happened before that certain Windows 10 feature updates are available more quickly through the Media Creation Tool than through Windows Update for some users.

It’s also possible that the Media Creation Tool won’t get an upgrade for Windows 11 until 2022, but this tool is also important for recovering or resetting Windows PCs. Since Windows 11 PCs will be out by the holiday, it makes sense for the tool to be available at the same time. We’ll have to wait for Microsoft to provide more information as we get closer to launch to know for sure. If you’re thinking of upgrading, make sure to check if your PC meets the minimum requirements for Windows 11.