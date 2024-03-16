Key Takeaways Windows 10 lock screen update adds weather, traffic, finance info, and more customization options for users.

Windows Insider program needed for Preview access, but update rollout expected for all users soon.

New Windows Spotlight wallpaper feature coming, showing different images daily with more info available.

How often do you stick around on the Windows 10 lock screen? It seems that Microsoft wants it to be a hub for information about your PC, but it has been sitting kind of barren for a while now, and there's not much to do past moving past it to use your PC. However, Microsoft is planning to change that with a new update for Windows 10. Available now on the Preview branch, you can add weather, traffic, and financial information to your lock screen, along with some other handy features.

Related Start11 v2 review: Making the Windows 11 Start menu actually useful With tons of configuration options for appearance and organization, Start11 makes the Start menu and taskbar so much richer

Windows 10 is getting an enhanced lock screen

As announced on the Windows Insider blog, the operating system is getting a nice overhaul for its lock screen:

New! This update adds more content to your lock screen. In addition to weather, sports, traffic, and finance content will appear. To turn on this feature, go to Settings > Personalization > Lock screen. Note this feature might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.

Because this update is still in Preview, it means that you won't find it on a Windows PC that isn't enrolled in the special Insiders program. However, it shouldn't be too long until this update is rolled out to everyone.

More is in the works for Windows 10

However, the update doesn't stop there. It will also introduce Windows Spotlight to your wallpaper. You may recognize the feature if you have it enabled on your lock screen; it's the same feature that changes your lock screen's background to a different thing every day. It works as you'd expect for your wallpaper; a new one will be served up every day, and you can click a button on the desktop to learn more about the picture that Windows is showing you.

It's good to see that Microsoft is still adding handy new features to Windows 10, especially given how the operating system is leaving support on October 2025. However, given how more users are using Windows 10 than Windows 11, Microsoft's efforts will definitely not be in vain.