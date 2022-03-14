Windows 10 gets new Search Highlights feature for Release Preview Insiders

Microsoft has begun rolling out the new Search Highlights experience to Windows Insiders running Windows 10 in the Release Preview channel. This feature was first announced alongside Windows 11 build 22572 last week, but Microsoft made it clear right away that it would be coming to Windows 10 as well. The feature is arriving along with Windows 10 build 19044.1618.

Search Highlights is a new experience for the search bar built into the Windows 10 taskbar. When you open Search, if you don’t type anything, you’ll be greeted with a new experience that highlights fun facts and trivia depending on what day it is. In the example Microsoft shows, you can see that Search will let you know April 22nd is Earth Day, and along with that you also see suggestions for outdoor activities you can try. There’s also a link to historic events that happened on that day.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

This page also surfaces other kinds of information like a “word of the day”, new Microsoft Rewards offers, and trending searches for that day. Plus, on the left side of the search pane, you’ll see a longer list of your recent apps and files so it’s easier to find something you were working on recently.

For users with work or school accounts, Search Highlights will be a bit different. Instead of random trivia, users will see relevant information from their organization. For example, relevant contacts, other users who report to the same manager as you, recently opened files, and so on. You can also search directly within your organization for files and people.

If this doesn’t interest you, you can disable the experience by right-clicking the taskbar, going to Search, and un-checking the Show search highlights option.

Aside from the big new feature, Windows 10 build 19044.1618 comes with a few other improvements. Most notably, app notifications can now use a different color for notification toast buttons, so they can more easily convey success or errors in an operation, for example. Additionally, apps can now show up to three fully-expanded notifications in the Action Center. You can find the full list of changes and fixes below:

Improvements in Windows 10 build 19044.1618 New! We provided the ability to change the color of toast buttons to identify success and critical scenarios more easily for apps that send notifications using Windows notifications in the OS. This feature also makes notifications more visually compact.

We provided the ability to change the color of toast buttons to identify success and critical scenarios more easily for apps that send notifications using Windows notifications in the OS. This feature also makes notifications more visually compact. New! We added a new policy that expands an app’s top three notifications by default in the Action Center for apps that send notifications using Windows notifications in the OS. This feature displays multiple notifications that you can interact with simultaneously.

We added a new policy that expands an app’s top three notifications by default in the Action Center for apps that send notifications using Windows notifications in the OS. This feature displays multiple notifications that you can interact with simultaneously. We fixed an issue that causes searchindexer . exe to stop responding during a dismount operation in the Remote Desktop setup environment.

. to stop responding during a dismount operation in the Remote Desktop setup environment. We fixed an issue that affects searchindexer . exe and prevents Microsoft Outlook’s offline search from returning recent emails.

. and prevents Microsoft Outlook’s offline search from returning recent emails. We fixed an issue that might deactivate Windows when you change the National Language Support (NLS) version from 6.3 to 6.2.

We fixed an issue in which modern browsers fail to correctly render HTML that is generated by gpresult/h .

. We fixed an issue that causes an “Access denied” exception for a file during a PowerShell test for AppLocker.

We fixed an issue that might cause the Group Policy Service to stop processing telemetry information for Group Policy Registry Preferences.

We fixed an issue that might prevent a DNS Server query resolution policy from working as expected when you specify a fully qualified domain name (FQDN) and subnet conditions.

We fixed a heap leak in PacRequestorEnforcement that degrades the performance of a domain controller.

that degrades the performance of a domain controller. We fixed an issue that affects the Key Distribution Center (KDC) Proxy. The KDC Proxy cannot properly obtain Kerberos tickets for signing in to Key Trust Windows Hello for Business.

We added support for Microsoft Account (MSA) Pass-through scenarios in Azure Active Directory (AAD) Web Account Manager (WAM).

We fixed an issue that logs Event ID 37 during certain password change scenarios, including failover cluster name object (CNO) or virtual computer object (VCO) password changes.

We fixed an issue that might unintentionally add a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) protector when you use the Silent BitLocker enablement policy.

We fixed an issue that prevents the User Account Control (UAC) dialog from correctly showing the application that is requesting elevated privileges.

We fixed an issue that causes the Move-ADObject command to fail when you move computer accounts across domains. The error message is, “Multiple values were specified for an attribute that can have only one value”.

command to fail when you move computer accounts across domains. The error message is, “Multiple values were specified for an attribute that can have only one value”. We fixed an issue that prevents Event 4739 from displaying the new values of certain attributes after a policy change.

We fixed an issue that prevents Android device users from signing in to some Microsoft applications, such as Microsoft Outlook or Microsoft Teams. This issue occurs after rolling over token signing and decrypting certificates, resetting a user’s password, or when an administrator has revoked refresh tokens.

We fixed an issue that might cause domain joining to fail in environments that use disjoint DNS hostnames.

We fixed an issue that prevents the Back button of the credentials window, where you sign in, from being visible in high contrast black mode.

button of the credentials window, where you sign in, from being visible in high contrast black mode. We fixed an issue that prevents you from accessing Server Message Block (SMB) shares using an IP Address when SMB hardening is enabled.

We fixed an issue that occurs when the Best Practices Analyzer (BPA) values for SMB have not been updated for more recent platforms.

We fixed an issue that causes stop error 0x1E in the SMB Server ( srv2.sys ).

). We fixed an issue that causes a mismatch between NetBIOS and DNS Active Directory domain names when you create a cluster.

We fixed an issue that causes the Network File System (NFS) redirector to stop working (error 0x50) when you convert a text file to a PDF.

This update will only be available to users that don’t have a machine capable of upgrading to Windows 11. Otherwise, joining the Release Preview channel will cause you to upgrade to Windows 11 the next time you check for updates.

Since it’s now available in the Release Preview channel, you can expect Search Highlights to come to most Windows 10 (and Windows 11) users soon. Most likely, it will arrive as part of this month’s optional cumulative update, and then it’ll be rolled into the Patch Tuesday updates for April.

Source: Microsoft