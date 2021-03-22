Windows 10’s search interface will soon integrate with Microsoft Edge

The Windows 10 Search interface available via the taskbar or Start menu is a great tool since it shows results across your documents, media, people, apps, various Microsoft services, and even the web. The web integration has felt a bit lacking for some time now, though. For one, it has lacked proper integration with Microsoft’s new Chromium-based Edge browser, but that is soon going to change as Microsoft has begun testing a new feature for Edge that allows for deeper integration with Windows Search.

If you have Windows 10 version 2004/20H2 or newer installed, then Windows 10 Search will be able to directly pull information from Microsoft Edge, according to a report by Windows Latest. This means, for example, that if you have certain tabs open in Microsoft Edge, you will be able to see them in Windows Search. What’s more, even your favorites, browsing history, and top sites will appear in Windows Search results. There will also be an option to enable sync in Microsoft Edge wherein if you have the browser installed on your mobile device(s), you can access mobile browsing history as well.

Images via Microsoft Community user HotCakeX

Currently, this feature is available for only a small group of testers using Microsoft Edge Canary version 91.0.831.0. Regardless, it isn’t working at the moment. According to the original Microsoft community post from the user who discovered this feature, turning it off will remove the data from Microsoft Edge that’s shared with Windows and also will stop sharing any new browsing data in case you want to maintain your privacy.

As for other features we’re expecting for Windows Search, we could be finally getting a more consistent dark mode experience. Currently, search results are shown in a light theme which could change as Microsoft is testing native dark mode support for Windows Search. There is also a possibility for the addition of weather and news widgets within the Windows Search layout.