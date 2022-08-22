Microsoft rolls back Windows 10 update that was causing big issues with audio

Microsoft first tested an optional patch for Windows 10 systems back in July and then rolled out some of the changes in it as a monthly update on August 9. Yet, it turns out that the original patch from July is doing more harm than good. While the KB5015878 update was intended to fix bugs with multi-monitor setups, as well as issues with video playback, the company has since updated the Windows Health Dashboard to mention that the update KB5015878 has now been rolled back due to issues that it has been creating with audio.

According to Microsoft, after installing this update, or later, some Windows 10 systems might be muted and play no audio, and other Windows 10 systems might output no audio on certain ports or within certain apps. Most affected Windows 10 systems also had the “audio enhancements” setting disabled before installing the update. Microsoft issued a Known Issue rollback to prevent this update from spreading, but if you already installed it, you might still have the issue and will need to follow some official workarounds.

Right now, there are a few things you can do if you’re impacted. Note that only systems running Windows 10 versions 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2 are impacted by this bug. Windows 11 hasn’t been hit by this issue as of yet.

First up, if you have not yet installed this update, you can update your audio drivers by checking Windows Update to help prevent the issue from happening. In another case, if you installed the update and if only certain apps aren’t playing audio, you can try to make sure that the right audio output is selected.

Lastly, if you’ve already installed the update, you can try to get back audio by running the Windows audio troubleshooter by searching for it in Windows 10 search box, or by following Microsoft’s own self-guided tutorial. The final solution suggested by Microsoft involves following Microsoft’s guide on disabling audio enhancements. The audio enhancements settings can be found under Additional device properties when you go to Start > Settings > System > Sound. Both workarounds are relatively straightforward, and should not take more than a few minutes to complete.

Source: Microsoft