The launch of Windows 10 was met with both excitement and frustration. While the new operating system brought numerous improvements like a new Edge browser, virtual desktops, Cortana assistant, and a Start menu, Microsoft’s aggressive update policies quickly became a major pain point for existing Windows 8 and Windows 7 users. In this article, we will explore how the backlash from users forced Microsoft to implement major changes in its Windows update policies, offering users greater control and flexibility than ever before.

Related What happens if you never activate Windows 10 or 11? Planning to use Windows OS without activating it? Learn about the disadvantages (and advantages)

Windows 10 started off on the wrong note

Image credit: Microsoft

It’s sufficient to say that Windows 8 was a disaster for the software giant. While Microsoft tried to improve the user experience with the Windows 8.1 update, it was never enough for the power users. With the Windows 10 update, Microsoft tried to acknowledge the shortcomings by moving away from a touch-centric interface, bringing back the most-requested Start Menu, and even launching the Windows Insider Program to listen to user feedback.

As expected, when the software giant released a free Windows 10 update, Microsoft wanted as many Windows 7 and Windows 8 users as possible to upgrade to the latest OS as soon as possible. As a result, many users felt updates were imposed on them, disrupting their work or activities without permission. This caused helplessness and frustration, particularly for those with older hardware.

Many users also reported instances where Windows 10 updates started during critical tasks, causing data loss and workflow interruptions. For some, it even resulted in system instability and compatibility issues. Overall, Microsoft was completely disconnected from users’ desire for control and choice over their operating system preferences.

Several Windows users even referred to Microsoft’s tactics as manipulative, where the software giant changed the behavior of the X button (clicking it does nothing to stop the upgrade process) on the Get Windows 10 dialog box. Overall, the entire saga turned out to be a PR disaster for the company.

Microsoft faced lawsuits and sued for millions

Source: Razer



Significant backlash and criticism due to Microsoft’s forced Windows 10 update tactics led to several lawsuits. In 2016, a woman from California sued Microsoft in court after a forced Windows 10 update allegedly rendered her computer unusable. Microsoft did appeal initially, but later, the company dropped it and paid $10,000 in damages.

In a noteworthy incident, Frank Dickman of New Mexico filed a lawsuit against Microsoft and its CEO, Satya Nadella, demanding either a new copy of Windows 7 or $600 million in compensation. The complaint states that a forced Windows 10 update rendered his Asus 54L notebook, which originally came with Windows 7, non-functional.

In 2017, a group of Windows 10 users from Illinois filed a class-action lawsuit against Microsoft. They complained about data loss, loss of revenue due to failed update processes, hardware damage, and software incompatibility.

Many Windows users who work with limited internet data also complained about the system consuming data in the background due to a Windows 10 update process. Microsoft also got into trouble with German authorities due to the controversial forced Windows 10 upgrade. The Windows maker managed to escape by agreeing to halt the practice in Germany.

Although these cases did not lead to multi-million dollar settlements, they did contribute to the negative publicity surrounding Microsoft's sketchy update practices.

Close

Following widespread criticism, Microsoft took a number of steps to improve the Windows update experience. Back in April 2019, the Windows maker announced a number of changes to give users more control and predictability over the update process.

Microsoft started offering an option to pause Windows updates for up to 35 days, or to temporarily delay them if someone is in the middle of important work or needs time to prepare their system. It also introduced Active Hours (later revised to intelligent Active Hours), during which the system doesn’t install updates automatically, and delivery optimization to offer more control over how updates are downloaded over the internet.

The operating system also displays a clear Download and install button to initiate the update process manually. The company improved update notifications, providing more information about the type of update, its size, and the estimated installation time.

Microsoft also extended support for Windows 7 and 8.1, allowing users additional time to move to Windows 10 at their convenience.

From forced to flexible

While perhaps well-intended, Microsoft’s initial update approach with Windows 10 ultimately backfired due to user backlash and multiple lawsuits worldwide. The company’s response to user feedback improved the Windows update experience and set a precedent for greater user control and transparency.

With Windows 10 set to retire next year, a significant number of users who were holding off on doing so are now starting to upgrade to the latest Windows 11 operating system on their main computers. If you’re one of them, here are the first 10 things you need to do on Windows 11.