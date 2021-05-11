Windows 10 version 1909 and two others are no longer supported after today

It’s once again time to go down the list of versions of Windows 10 that aren’t going to be supported anymore. There are actually a few for the month of May, but the most notable one is Windows 10 version 1909.

Specifically, Windows 10 version 1909 will no longer be supported in Windows 10 Home and Pro versions. While Enterprise and Education SKUs still have another year, regular consumers aren’t going to get updates anymore. Your only option is to upgrade to something new, something that the OS should be trying to automatically do by now.

Next on the list are Windows 10 versions 1803 and 1809. Both of these are no longer supported for Windows 10 Enterprise or Education SKUs, and they haven’t been supported for consumers in a while. From now on, version 1803 won’t get any updates at all, and version 1809 will only get updates in the Long-Term Servicing Channel.

All of these versions of Windows 10 will get their last update today. Here’s what Windows 10 support looks like now:

Version Support 1507 Long-Term Servicing Branch 1511 Unsupported 1607 Long-Term Servicing Branch 1703 Unsupported 1709 1803 1809 Long-Term Servicing Channel 1903 Unsupported 1909 Enterprise and Education 2004 Supported for everyone 20H2

Note that the Long-Term Servicing Channel (Long-Term Servicing Branch on older versions) is for businesses that want long-term support. If you’re on that, your version is supported for 10 years. That means that the original version of Windows 10 will still be supported until 2025.

Windows 10 version 21H1 is also on the way, and that’s going to be released any day. In fact, you can install the update right now. Once that happens, the three versions supported will actually be getting the same cumulative updates. Windows 10 versions 20H2 and 21H1 both come in the form of an enablement package. That means that versions 2004, 20H2, and 21H1 are exactly the same, except with some hidden features lit up.

If you’re on one of the versions that aren’t supported after today, it’s recommended that you upgrade your machine as soon as possible. You actually have a month until it’s considered not secure. These are actually the last Windows 10 end-of-life dates for this year.