Windows 10 version 2004 is no longer supported after today

Today is Patch Tuesday, and as is the case every couple of months, there are a bunch of products that are no longer supported after today. In the case of Windows 10, version 2004 is getting its last update, and that goes for all SKUs of the OS.

The way that support has worked on Windows 10, at least for a very brief period, is that the fall update gets 18 months of support for consumers and 30 months of support for businesses. However, the spring update gets 18 months for both, and version 2004 was a spring update. This policy was brief, because it’s fairly new, and it’s going to be abolished next year when Windows 10 moves to an annual update cadence.

Note that this is a completely artificial change, and there’s no reason that Microsoft couldn’t continue to support Windows 10 version 2004 with zero additional effort. Since versions 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2 are all simply enablement packages that go on top of version 2004, they all get the exact same updates. They’re all the same bits, but newer versions have a few features lit up, which are hidden in the older versions.

That’s not to say that Microsoft should continue to support it. After all, the Redmond company is invested in keeping you on a newer version of the OS. And that’s what it’s going to do. The way that feature updates work these days is that Microsoft doesn’t force you to update, unless the version you’re on is nearing the end of support. That means that if you’re still on Windows 10 version 2004, you’re going to be automatically moved to something newer.

As of right now, Windows 10 version 2004 users are considered to be secure for another month, since it’s getting its final update today. By next month’s Patch Tuesday update, you should have moved to something that’s newer.