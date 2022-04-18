Windows 10 version 21H2 is now generally available

Microsoft has quietly announced that Windows 10 version 21H2 – which made its debut back in November – is now ready for broad deployment. This essentially means that anyone checking for updates will now be able to find and install this version on their machine.

The main audience for Windows 10 version 21H2 are business users who would rather not install a full upgrade that can interfere with their workflow, which would be Windows 11. Windows 10 version 21H2 is a much smaller risk and less time-consuming, and the only changes made here are geared towards business users. Of course, if your PC doesn’t meet the minimum requirements for Windows 11, you might also want to grab this update.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

All that’s new with this version is support for WPA3 H2E standards to enhance Wi-Fi security, GPU compute support in Windows Subsystem for Linux for machine-learning workflows, and simplified deployment of passwordless Windows Hello-enabled systems in business environments, so there isn’t a while lot. Microsoft isn’t limited to adding features with big feature updates like this anymore, though, so more features can be added over time via cumulative updates. A recent example is the new Search Highlights feature that’s available for both Windows 1o and Windows 11.

If you’re interested, you can get the update by simply going to the Settings app, then choosing Updates & security, and clicking Check for updates. The new version will show up as an optional update, provided your current version of Windows 10 isn’t nearing the end of its support period. In that case, it may install automatically.

The broad availability of Windows 10 version 21H2 comes as Microsoft is preparing to drop support for some older versions of Windows 10 next month. Version 1909 – currently supported for Enterprise and Education customers – will lose all support on May 10th, and version 20H2 support will be dropped for Home and Pro editions on the same date.

Even without a full rollout, Windows 10 version 21H2 was already the most popular version of Windows 10 as of last month, according to AdDuplex. It recently took over from Windows 10 version 21H1, which has fallen to third place behind Windows 11. The latest versions of Windows are seeing decently fast adoption.

Source: Microsoft