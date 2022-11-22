Microsoft has updated the Windows Health Dashboard with a new note centered on the Windows 10 22H2 update, also known as the Windows 10 2022 Update. The company says the operating system version is now ready for broad deployment, which means that more users should be seeing it as a download under Windows Update. An official changelog, though, is not available, with Microsoft still holding that Windows 10 22H2 is a "scoped and streamlined update."

For those keeping track, the Windows 10 22H2 update first became available for download outside the Windows Insider beta testing program back in October. Before that, it hit the final stage of testing in July with the Release Preview Windows Insiders. We don't really know what's new in the release though as Microsoft hasn't said much about it other than mentioning a few words in a blog post saying that it is a "limited scope of new features and functionality."

This isn't surprising, however, as the last major Windows 10 release, version 21H2, mainly delivered business and IT-centric new features. It hit a similar broad deployment status back in April 2022. Though Windows 10 will be supported through 2025, Microsoft is now much more focused on Windows 11. It recently got its own big update delivering folders in the Start Menu, and other user-requested features,

If you want to download the Windows 10 22H2 update, just look for it in your settings app by going to Windows Update. You should see Feature update to Windows 10, version 22H2 then you can click the Download and Install link. Microsoft is delivering this just like the previous release, and the download isn't as large. The installation time should be quick, similar to a monthly security patch. The new release will get 18 months of servicing on Windows 10 Pro and Home.

