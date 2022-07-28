Windows 10 version 22H2 is now available in the Release Preview channel

Microsoft is releasing Windows 10 version 22H2 to Windows Insiders enrolled in the Release Preview channel starting today. The update is being offered as an optional update to commercial devices enrolled in the Windows Insider Program, as well as through the Windows Server Update Service and Azure Marketplace. For non-commercial users, the update is available in the Release Preview channel through the “seeker” method, meaning you have to manually look for updates in the Settings app for it to show up.

Windows 10 version 22H2 comes with build number 19045.1865, which is only one number higher than version 21H2. In reality, this is essentially the same version as 21H2, but with an enablement package that increases the build number by one and turns off certain features.

At least, that’s usually the case, but Microsoft hasn’t detailed any actual new features in Windows 10 version 22H2. Obviously, the focus has shifted to Windows 11, which has its own version 22H2 update coming soon. Microsoft is maintaining Windows 10 on life support for users that can’t afford to upgrade right now, but there won’t be any major changes. For some people, that might be good, since Windows 10 will be supported for a few more years and it will keep the same familiar experience during that time. Still, in the future, some small new features and changes may be exclusive to version 22H2.

If you’re not a Windows Insider, you’ll probably be waiting a few more weeks for Windows 10 version 22H2 to roll out to your machine. While Microsoft hasn’t said when the update will be available, that will very likely happen sometime in September or October, which is the same general timeframe we had for Windows 10 version 21H2 last year. If you want something a bit more exciting, you’ll need to upgrade to Windows 11, or maybe wait for the rumored Windows 12 which is expected sometime in 2024.

Source: Microsoft