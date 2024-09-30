As of today, it's been a decade since Windows 10 was first announced, and it's hard to believe. It feels like yesterday that I was rushing to sign up for the brand-new Windows Insider Program so I could install the preview bits the next day. That first build was pretty much Windows 8 with a Start Menu, and in fact, much of what was to become Windows 10 wasn't even announced until January.

Between October 1, 2014 and July 29, 2015, the Windows Insider Program released a whole bunch of preview builds, and every single one was big news.

The early days

Wait, it's not called Windows 9?

Windows Phone was failing, Windows 8 was a flop, and no one was making new apps for Windows anymore despite the new touchscreen interface. Moreover, the end of life for Windows 7 was around the corner, and Microsoft was due to face the same issues with the Windows XP EOL — people weren't likely to upgrade their existing PCs, which still worked fine.

Windows 10 was going to be a revolution. First of all, it would roll back the changes in Windows 8 while keeping some of the touch-friendly elements. That meant the Start Menu returned and full-screen apps were going away. Those Metro apps, which were succeeded by UWP, would run in windows like any other app.

And UWP was a big change as well. Microsoft was going to leverage its strength in the desktop market by having developers convert their apps into "universal" apps, which would have a responsive design that scaled across different interfaces. In other words, a desktop app would work on phones too.

Bridges were another way to close the app gap. Windows 10 was going to be able to run Android apps, and iOS developers would be able to recompile their code to turn their iOS apps into Windows apps. The part about Android apps was called Project Astoria, and that was scrapped before the public release of Windows 10. It did work in Windows 10 Mobile previews though.

The launch

It wasn't received well by everyone

Windows 10 launched on July 29, 2015 as a free upgrade for anyone running Windows 7 or Windows 8.1. A free upgrade for Windows Phone 8.1 was promised to arrive later.

It didn't go too well. First of all, Microsoft was pushing the free upgrade hard. After all, one of the goals was to stop competing with itself. It truly wanted all Windows users on the same platform.

There's an endless supply of methods Microsoft used to get people to upgrade, from full-screen ads, to the infamous 'Get Windows 10' app that sat in your system tray, to silently changing the default behavior of upgrade prompts so that you'd get upgraded if you clicked the message away. There's also an endless supply of user stories about waking up one day to Windows 10 on their PCs without them ever realizing they might have opted in.

On top of all of this, Windows 10 wasn't ready. The OS was supposed to launch that fall, but OEMs wanted it pushed up, so we got an immature release.

The Windows 10 we were supposed to get

Windows 10 version 1511 (version numbers were the two digit year and the two digit month) was mostly a fit and finish style update. It did have some interesting new features, such as a trio of Skype apps for messaging, phone calls, and video calls. Indeed, Skype was to be integrated with the OS, an idea that was weirdly received as radical. Microsoft started phasing these apps out by the next release.

But since Windows 10 was supposed to launch that fall rather than in the summer, that's when we got the 'big bang' hardware release. At a November event, Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 4, Surface Book, Lumia 950 and 950 XL, Lumia 550, and Microsoft Band 2. In my opinion, when Panos Panay revealed that the screen could be detached from the Surface Book, that was his finest moment as a presenter.

All of those products were riddled with problems. For Surface, Microsoft was first to use Intel's 'Skylake' chips, which had lots of power management issues. The company was pretty gun-shy about using new chips for years after that. And the Lumia phones, well, remember how I said the Windows 10 Mobile update was coming later? Well, it still wasn't out yet, and the devices shipped anyway.

The Windows 10 Mobile update for existing devices arrived on March 17, 2016, but there was a catch. Microsoft broke its promise of upgrading all Windows Phone 8.1 devices, actually saying at the time that it never said that (seriously, it's on video). It had a subset of phones that would get the update, which was pretty much anything that shipped with Windows Phone 8.1.

That wasn't the only catch. In order to get Windows 10 Mobile, you had to download an app and opt into it. There was no prompt to do this either. You just had to know that this thing existed, and know how to get it.

Windows 10 matures

The only feature update that was released in 2016 was the Anniversary Update, which came out on August 2, 2016. It had interesting new features like Windows Ink, a platform of tools that was made for pen support.

Microsoft also introduced the new Skype UWP app. Yes, this was in the first update after it introduced integrated Skype apps, which were clearly being killed off at this point.

For Windows 10 Mobile, users got a Wallet app and wireless continuum. The Anniversary Update was pretty feature-packed for its day.

There was one other notable change that happened shortly before this. The Windows Insider Program, which was led by Gabe Aul, was transferred to Dona Sarkar. For the time, it was a big deal because the Windows Insider Program itself was a big deal. Gabe Aul had fans. Remember, interest in Windows 10 was huge, partly because it was such a radical change and partly because Microsoft was so open about it.

The Creator era

2017 was the last of the wild Windows 10 years

Microsoft released two Windows 10 updates in 2017, the Creators Update and the Fall Creators Update. This is where Paint 3D comes into play, folks. In fact, it felt like everything in Windows was going 3D at the time. When Microsoft launched the Surface Studio in 2016, it also announced Windows Mixed Reality, headsets that connected to Windows PCs that would only cost a few hundred dollars, while competitors were twice that much.

Of course, by the time Windows Mixed Reality headsets shipped, companies like Oculus were doing standalone VR and headsets that were tethered were much cheaper, but that's neither here nor there. The point is that Microsoft was pushing Windows Mixed Reality. Everything was about 3D creation, because Microsoft was betting big on VR.

Windows phones were going to be able to capture 3D content, you'd be able to create 3D objects in Paint 3D, you'd be able to use those 3D creations in Office, and so on. All the while, users started growing weary of Microsoft replacing beloved apps with UWP apps. Apps like Paint are classic, and you can't take those away. In fact, every move to take those things away has been rolled back at some point; you might realize that Paint 3D is dead now and Paint itself it getting tons of new features.

2017 also marked the nail in the coffin for Windows 10 Mobile. The Fall Creators Update, or version 1709, came from the Redstone 3 branch on PCs, but for the first time, Windows 10 Mobile came from a different branch. It was called 'feature2', and it lacked any kind of features at all. This ended up being the final feature update for Microsoft's phone OS.