Windows 10 and Windows 11 audio drivers arrive for the Steam Deck

Valve recently announced through its official Steam Deck Twitter account that new Steam Deck audio drivers are now available for Windows 10 and Windows 11. Previously, the Steam Deck offered crippled audio support for Windows 10 and Windows 11, with limited support for Bluetooth or USB-C audio devices.

Valve has updated its support page with info on a new APU driver that brings complete audio support for Windows 10 and Windows 11. Those brave enough to install Windows on their Steam Deck will want to download the latest drivers from the Steam Deck support page. If you have previously installed older drivers, you can still install the new one. Just make sure to check the “factory reset” box in the installer.

Hi all, we’re happy to share that audio drivers are now available for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on Steam Deck! For instructions and more details, please visit the following link: https://t.co/zjU2Ubr8l0 — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) May 13, 2022

While Valve has always touted that its Steam Deck is a PC capable of running different operating systems, it also offers a disclaimer stating that there is no formal support for those heading down this path. As noted on its support page, Valve is “providing these resources as is and are unfortunately unable to offer ‘Windows on Deck’ support.” Despite this, the company has made strides to improve the experience over the past few months, adding a new Lock Screen, frame rate limiting, and more.

Of course, running Windows on your Steam Deck has some drawbacks, with the most crucial being the lack of a dual-boot option. This means you’ll have to completely wipe out the stock experience to gain access to Windows. If running Windows isn’t a priority, you might want to wait, as Valve has already committed to a dual-boot option that will arrive in a future update.

Initially, support for Windows arrived a month after Steam Deck’s release. Unfortunately, it didn’t offer support for Windows 11. That problem would be rectified a month later, with the Steam Deck gaining support for Windows 11. While interest in the Steam Deck has been strong, pre-order fulfillment looks to be going at a snail’s pace. Those pre-ordering now will be forced to wait a few months, with Valve giving an estimated shipment date of Q3 2022. In the meantime, you can check out our unboxing and extensive coverage of all things Steam Deck.

Source: Steam