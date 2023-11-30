Key Takeaways Microsoft is automatically installing the HP Smart app on some Windows 10 and 11 PCs without user consent, frustrating users.

The auto-installation affects PCs from several brands, including Dell, Lenovo, and more.

Microsoft has acknowledged the reports and promised more details soon, while users can uninstall the app, it may come back.

From Samsung bringing their web browser to Windows PCs to the Microsoft Paint app getting a generative AI upgrade, this week may have put some happy faces on many Windows users. But users seem to be equally dissatisfied, if not more, after finding out that Microsoft is automatically installing the HP Smart app through the Microsoft Store app on PCs running Windows 10 and Windows 11 without their consent.

The auto-installing of the HP Smart app is happening to PCs from several brands, including Dell, Lenovo, and more. It also affects those who don't have any HP printers or other products from the company attached to their PCs. Luckily, not every Windows 10 and 11 PCs are impacted. I, for example, am not affected. Upon checking for updates on the Microsoft Store, I only saw updates to apps that are installed on my Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop running Windows 11 23H2. I've also tried to reproduce it on my Surface Laptop 2, which is running Windows 11 Dev Build 23595, but I haven't been able to reproduce it.

However, several posts on Reddit suggest that a number of people running Windows 10 and 11 are getting impacted by it. Some users claimed to have tried to clean installing Windows to get rid of the app, but only to meet with disappointment. And since Microsoft hasn't spoken anything about what is triggering the auto-install, we aren't aware of any identifiable pattern that can indicate who's getting affected. But in a statement given to Windows Latest, a Microsoft official said that the company is aware of the reports and would share more details "soon".

While Microsoft is expected to prevent the auto-installing of the HP Smart app from happening in the coming days, you can easily uninstall it, just like you can remove any Microsoft Store app from your device. However, uninstalling doesn't guarantee the app won't come back. But even if it does, the app will unlikely cause any harm to your PCs. HP Smart app is a legit app from HP to help its users manage their printers easily. While average users may not even care, installing an app without users' consent is a clear violation of users' privacy and can set a bad precedent.