As the Windows 10 end-of-support date looms in the distance, Microsoft would really, really prefer that you upgrade to Windows 11 already. The company has already tried convincing people that TPM 2.0 is worth the trouble of upgrading for, and now, Microsoft is trying a new strategy: selling its Copilot+ PC.

As part of its plan, Microsoft has published an article discussing why a Copilot+ PC is, as it claims, the best upgrade for someone with a Windows 10 machine. And those who are still on the older operating system are finding large pop-up windows asking them to make the jump to a Copilot+ PC.

Microsoft wants you to just buy a Copilot+ PC already