Windows 10X may notify you when the camera is being used

A couple of weeks back, we reported that a Twitter user going by the name Gustave Monce managed to install and run a pre-release build of Windows 10X on an old Windows Phone smartphone. While it wasn’t a fully-functional build on that device, it did give us an idea about how the new OS will scale down to devices with screens as small as 5.7-inches, which is the case on the Nokia Lumia 950 XL.

For those who are not up to date, Windows 10X is a new version of Windows that was originally designed for foldable and dual-screen devices. However, the massive boost in demand for single-screen PCs thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic pushed Microsoft to change its focus. Now, Windows 10X has been revamped for single-screen PCs, with access to progressive web apps (PWA) and Microsoft services in a cheaper package. You can read more about Windows 10X over here, and if you’re interested in testing the OS, you can follow try the Device Image Generator tool we covered earlier.

Windows 10X has a “camera in use” indicator, whenever an app is using a camera.. Neat! pic.twitter.com/uMoHBQIQ95 — Gustave Monce (@gus33000) February 7, 2021





Said to be a competitor for Chrome OS, today we have new details on the lightweight version of Windows 10. Monce has now pointed out that Windows 10X has a ‘camera in use’ indicator whenever an app is using the camera(s). Similar to what you might see on select Android or iOS devices, this indicator is seen next to the Wi-Fi and Battery indicators sitting in the right-hand corner of the system tray. Windows 10, on the other hand, currently only includes an indicator for the microphone, but maybe we could see the same indicator roll out for all versions soon. Just two days back, the Windows 10X port for the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL received a new update with version number 2102.21. You can access it on GitHub over here.

If you own an old Android device and are worried about malicious apps running in the background getting access to your camera or microphone, then you should definitely check out the Access Dots apps. Developed by XDA Recognized Developer jagan2, Access Dots shows colored dots whenever the camera or the mic is in use. The dots show up at the top right corner of the display, but you can also choose the location for the dots from within the app’s settings. Read more about it over here.