This tool lets you easily make a Windows 10X image for your PC

Microsoft’s Windows 10 OS enjoys a lion’s share of the desktop operating system market due to the fact that it can be installed on virtually any modern x86 PC. Windows 10X, however, is a unique flavor of Microsoft’s operating system that was originally designed solely for foldable and dual-screen devices but has since been reworked to focus on single screen PCs. Interestingly, the whole Windows 10X architecture drastically differs from regular Windows 10. There is no universal installer, as Microsoft has no intention to let end-users install this variant on their PCs. If you’ve already seen the reworked UI and want to get a taste of it on your PC (or your favorite virtualization platform) right now, then you’ll be happy to know that an independent developer has released a tool named “Device Image Generator” to streamline the process of creating a Windows 10X image.

Created by Twitter user @thebookisclosed, Device Image Generator aims to be an easy and convenient utility to produce a fully functional Full Flash Update (FFU) package of the currently available Windows 10X build for a generic x86 PC. Instead of messing with CLI tools, users now have the option to export all the required drivers from the existing instance of Windows 10 and inject them into the base image.

In addition, the utility automatically creates a set of configuration packages that are required to build the final image. Keep in mind that Device Image Generator won’t download the Unified Update Platform (UUP) fileset of the Windows 10X build, so users have to fetch them beforehand.

You can download Device Image Generator from the link below. Once downloaded, extract the contents of the 7Z file and start DevImgGen.exe.

Download Windows 10X Device Image Generator

Notably, the tool is marked as “beta”, which means there is no guarantee that it can effectively build an image for a PC with obscure hardware components. Moreover, Windows 10X itself has yet to reach the RTM stage, so expect some random bugs here and there once you install the OS on your PC.