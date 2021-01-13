This could be our first look at Microsoft’s Windows 10X for single screen PCs

Windows 10X, a special version of Windows 10, was originally designed for foldable PCs like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold. However, because of COVID-19 dramatically increasing demand for traditional laptops and PCs, Windows shifted its focus to bringing Windows 10X to single screen PCs. Thanks to a new leak, we may have our first look at what that will look like.

Windows Central’s Zac Bowden on Wednesday shared a screenshot of what’s claimed to be Windows 10X for single-screen PCs. The image appears to show the software’s Start Menu and a center-aligned taskbar with large icons that look very touch-friendly. The taskbar also features shortcuts for Microsoft Edge, Files, Outlook, and spaces.

Here's your first look at Windows 10X for single-screen PCs. I should hopefully have more to share very soon 🙂 pic.twitter.com/irkbMC5w5n — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the Start Menu includes all kinds of shortcuts, from helpful productivity tools to services like Microsoft Teams, Skype, and Spotify. The latter of which is not a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app, so it could be a Progressive Web App (PWA) that was pinned. Apparently, the Start Menu won’t support folders, but it will show apps and websites, according to the screenshot.

Windows 10X | Build 20279.1002 pic.twitter.com/hrQmWm4Sz4 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) January 13, 2021

In addition to the image shared by Bowden, Alumia Italia shared what is allegedly Windows 10X’s startup animation. The animation apparently comes from Windows 10X | Build 20279.1002. More leaks are being promised, so we could soon have a much better idea of what Windows 10X will look like on single-screen PCs.

The arrival of Windows 10X could shakeup business and education circles, offering access to Microsoft’s most well-known services while featuring things like instant-on and access to UWP apps and PWAs. The first devices equipped with Windows 10X will reportedly arrive in spring 2021, so it may not be much longer before we see the software running in full.

For now, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for whatever leaks are sure to come in the coming days and weeks.