Windows 10X launch reportedly set for the second half of 2021

Earlier this year, we got a fairly extensive look at what was said to be a near-final build of Windows 10X running on a single-screen PC. Since then, we haven’t seen or heard much about the software’s release, but a new report claims to have more details about when the first device with Windows 10X will be available.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft is hoping to sign off on a shipping build of Windows 10X this spring, with a launch tentatively scheduled for the second half of 2021. Microsoft allegedly wanted to ship the first single-screen PC equipped with Windows 10X in the spring, but was unable to sign-off on a shipping build in time.

If you’re unfamiliar, Windows 10X is a special version of Windows 10 that was originally designed for foldable PCs. But a shift in strategy saw Microsoft design Windows 10X for single-screen PCs, creating an experience designed to rival Chrome OS. In fact, Microsoft’s software takes a lot of design cues from Chrome OS, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Microsoft is reportedly targeting low-cost educational and enterprise customers, and “won’t really focus on consumer devices,” according to Windows Central. Instead, the company is preparing a major update called Sun Valley designed to modernize Windows 10 and “rejuvenate” the experience.

Apparently, Microsoft doesn’t plan to add local Win32 app support to Windows 10X at launch, despite having extra development time. Windows Central claims that Microsoft’s priority is to push Windows Virtual Desktop and Cloud PC as streaming solutions for legacy apps.

It’s possible the launch timeline of Windows 10X will align with the back to school season, which is at the end of summer. That’s purely speculation on our part, but with a “second half” target in mind, it seems to make the most sense. Of course, we’ll keep you updated on any new developments related to the launch of Windows 10X.