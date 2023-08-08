Key Takeaways Microsoft just pushed its monthly Windows security patches.

It's the second Tuesday in the month of August, which in the Windows world is known as Patch Tuesday. Indeed, that means Microsoft just pushed out the monthly security updates for all shipping and still supported Windows versions. That means it's time to head to Windows Update to grab some new builds and enjoy some bug fixes for common issues like things with audio devices and screen brightness.

On Windows 11 22H2, you'll be seeing build 22621.2134, known as KB5029263. Meanwhile, if you're running the original version of Windows 11, dubbed Windows 11 21H2, you're going to see build 22000.2295, better known as KB5029253. Windows 10 22H2 users will be seeing updates too, but these are just security fixes, coming in at build 19044.3324 and 19045.3324 or KB5029244.

Windows 11 version 22H2 (build 22621.2134)

If you're running the latest version of Windows 11, you're going to get build 22621.2134 today. You'll see it as KB5029263 in Windows Update. Officially, Microsoft lists that this new update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system. However, it also includes the improvements from July's preview update, which was KB5028254, released July 26, 2023. The highlights can be seen below, but it's pretty much fixes for brightness settings, issues with audio, and correcting the problem where widgets might unpin, and with VPNs.

This update makes brightness settings more accurate.

This update addresses an issue that affects certain display and audio devices. They are missing after your system resumes from sleep.

This update addresses an issue that affects Widgets. They unpin from the taskbar when you do not expect it.

This update addresses an issue that affects virtual private networks (VPN). There might be excessive Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) requests to the network gateway. This occurs when the VPN is on a wireless mesh network that uses an aggressive throttling algorithm. Because of this, network performance is poor.

New! This update affects the Handwriting Software Input Panel (SIP), the Handwriting Engine, and the Handwriting Embedded Inking Control. They now support GB18030-2022 conformance level 2. Because of this, they meet the level 3 requirements.

This update affects the Windows Push Notification Services (WNS). It makes the connection between the client and the WNS server more reliable.

This update addresses an issue that affects hybrid joined devices. You cannot sign in to them if they are not connected to the internet. This occurs when you use a Windows Hello for Business PIN or biometric credentials. This issue applies to a cloud trust deployment.

This update affects Windows Autopilot profiles. The process to download the Windows Autopilot policy is more resilient. This helps when a network connection might not be fully initialized. This update increases the retry attempts when you try to download the Windows Autopilot profile.

This update addresses an issue that affects Event Forwarding Subscriptions. When you add an Event Channel to the subscription, it forwards events you do not need.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) repository. This causes an installation error. The issue occurs when a device does not shut down properly.

This update addresses an issue that affects certain CPUs. There is inconsistent reporting of the L2 cache.

This update enhances hinting for some of the letters of the Verdana Pro font family.

This update affects user mode printer drivers. They unload unexpectedly. This occurs when you print from multiple print queues to the same printer driver.

This update affects text edit controls in XAML and browser controls. You cannot make text edit controls editable again after they become read only. This occurs when you use the new Microsoft Input Method Editor for Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

This update makes Narrator announce the “Change product key” label.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Defender Firewall Profile. It fails to automatically switch from a LAN that is trusted to a public network.

This update makes Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date.

This update addresses an issue that affects a printing job. An unexpected Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) mode switch can cause the print job to abruptly stop. This occurs when there is an independent hardware vendor (IHV) driver.

This update addresses an issue that affects certain wireless wide area network (WWAN) devices. After every restart, a dialog reappears. It asks you to switch to embedded SIM (eSIM) even when you choose "No."

This update addresses a deadlock in Internet Protocol Security (IPsec). When you configure servers with IPsec rules, they stop responding. This issue affects virtual and physical servers.

This update addresses an issue that affects the MPSSV service. The issues causes your system to restart repeatedly. The stop error code is 0xEF.

This update affects the Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist, DriverSiPolicy.p7b. It adds drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC). The issue copies unsigned WDAC policies to the Extensible Firmware Interface (EFI) disk partition. This partition is reserved for signed policies.

This update addresses an issue that affects WDAC. The “Disabled: Script Enforcement” option might create audit events you do not need.

This update addresses an issue that affects the fastfat file system driver. It stops responding because of a race condition.

This update addresses an issue that affects I/O over Server Message Block (SMB). It might fail when you use the LZ77+Huffman compression algorithm.

If you're having issues downloading the update through the usual methods, you can find it online right here. Usually, though, you should see this waiting for you in Windows Update by the end of the day today.

Windows 11 version 21H2 (build 22000.2295)

If you're not updated to the latest version of Windows 11 and are still running the original version for some reason, you'll be getting build 22000.2295 today. Or, if you check under Windows Update, that's KB5029253. Officially, Microsoft mentions that this update addresses security issues in Windows 11, but it also makes miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. However, the update also includes everything that was in July's preview update, KB5028245, released July 25, 2023. It's pretty much the same as Windows 11 version 22H2, minus the fixes for brightness and audio.

This update addresses an issue that affects virtual private networks (VPN). There might be excessive Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) requests to the network gateway. This occurs when the VPN is on a wireless mesh network that uses an aggressive throttling algorithm. Because of this, network performance is poor.

This update addresses an issue that affects certain display and audio devices. They are missing after your system resumes from sleep.

New! This update affects the Handwriting Software Input Panel (SIP), the Handwriting Engine, and the Handwriting Embedded Inking Control. They now support GB18030-2022 conformance level 2. Because of this, they meet the level 3 requirements.

This update addresses an issue that affects UI Automation and caching mode.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Notification Platform. It fails to send notifications from applications to you.

This update addresses an issue that affects hybrid joined devices. You cannot sign in to them if they are not connected to the internet. This occurs when you use a Windows Hello for Business PIN or biometric credentials. This issue applies to a cloud trust deployment.

This update affects Windows Autopilot profiles. The process to download the Windows Autopilot policy is more resilient. This helps when a network connection might not be fully initialized. This update increases the retry attempts when you try to download the Windows Autopilot profile.

This update addresses an issue that might affect Win32 and Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps. They might close when devices enter Modern Standby. Modern Standby is an expansion of the Connected Standby power model. This issue occurs if certain Bluetooth Phone Link features are turned on.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) repository. This causes an installation error. The issue occurs when a device does not shut down properly.

This update addresses an issue that affects certain CPUs. There is inconsistent reporting of the L2 cache.

This update addresses an issue that affects Event Forwarding Subscriptions. When you add an Event Channel to the subscription, it forwards events you do not need.

This update enhances hinting for some of the letters of the Verdana Pro font family.

This update affects user mode printer drivers. They unload unexpectedly. This occurs when you print from multiple print queues to the same printer driver.

This update addresses an issue that might affect your computer when you are playing a game. Timeout Detection and Recovery (TDR) errors might occur.

This update affects text edit controls in XAML and browser controls. You cannot make text edit controls editable again after they become read only. This occurs when you use the new Microsoft Input Method Editor for Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

This update makes Narrator announce the “Change product key” label.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Defender Firewall Profile. It fails to automatically switch from a LAN that is trusted to a public network.

This update makes Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date.

This update addresses a deadlock in Internet Protocol Security (IPsec). When you configure servers with IPsec rules, they stop responding. This issue affects virtual and physical servers.

This update addresses an issue that affects the MPSSV service. The issues causes your system to restart repeatedly. The stop error code is 0xEF.

This update addresses an issue that affects a Clustered Shared Volume (CSV). The CSV fails to come online. This occurs if you enable BitLocker and local CSV managed protectors, and the system recently rotated the BitLocker keys.

This update addresses an issue that causes Windows to fail. This occurs when you use BitLocker on a storage medium that has a large sector size.

This update affects the Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist, DriverSiPolicy.p7b. It adds drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

This update addresses an issue that affects the fastfat file system driver. It stops responding because of a race condition.

This update addresses an issue that affects refsutil.exe . Options, like salvage and leak , do not work properly on Resilient File System (ReFS) volumes.

This update addresses an issue that affects refsutil.exe . Options, like salvage and leak , do not work properly on Resilient File System (ReFS) volumes. This update addresses an issue that affects I/O over Server Message Block (SMB). It might fail when you use the LZ77+Huffman compression algorithm.

Should you prefer to download this update manually, we have you covered. You can download it from Microsoft right here. You shouldn't have to go to this extreme, but it's always good to have the update downloaded as soon as possible considering the security fixes it comes with.

Windows 10

Still running Windows 10 and haven't updated to Windows 11? Well, if you're on the latest version of Windows 10, you're going to see KB5029244 and builds 19044.3324 and 19045.3324. There's not much to report here, however, as Microsoft is only documenting that this update addresses security issues with the Windows operating system. As a reminder, Windows 10, version 21H2 reached the end of service on June 13, 2023, so there are no updates to report. You can grab these updates manually from Microsoft by clicking here.

Even though these updates don't bring any new features, it's critical to download them anyway. Microsoft patches many security issues with these updates, and it is important to help keep your device safe.