It's the second Tuesday in the month of August, which in the Windows world is known as Patch Tuesday. Indeed, that means Microsoft just pushed out the monthly security updates for all shipping and still supported Windows versions. That means it's time to head to Windows Update to grab some new builds and enjoy some bug fixes for common issues like things with audio devices and screen brightness.

On Windows 11 22H2, you'll be seeing build 22621.2134, known as KB5029263. Meanwhile, if you're running the original version of Windows 11, dubbed Windows 11 21H2, you're going to see build 22000.2295, better known as KB5029253. Windows 10 22H2 users will be seeing updates too, but these are just security fixes, coming in at build 19044.3324 and 19045.3324 or KB5029244.

Windows 11 version 22H2 (build 22621.2134)

If you're running the latest version of Windows 11, you're going to get build 22621.2134 today. You'll see it as KB5029263 in Windows Update. Officially, Microsoft lists that this new update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system. However, it also includes the improvements from July's preview update, which was KB5028254, released July 26, 2023. The highlights can be seen below, but it's pretty much fixes for brightness settings, issues with audio, and correcting the problem where widgets might unpin, and with VPNs.

If you're having issues downloading the update through the usual methods, you can find it online right here. Usually, though, you should see this waiting for you in Windows Update by the end of the day today.

Windows 11 version 21H2 (build 22000.2295)

If you're not updated to the latest version of Windows 11 and are still running the original version for some reason, you'll be getting build 22000.2295 today. Or, if you check under Windows Update, that's KB5029253. Officially, Microsoft mentions that this update addresses security issues in Windows 11, but it also makes miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. However, the update also includes everything that was in July's preview update, KB5028245, released July 25, 2023. It's pretty much the same as Windows 11 version 22H2, minus the fixes for brightness and audio.

Should you prefer to download this update manually, we have you covered. You can download it from Microsoft right here. You shouldn't have to go to this extreme, but it's always good to have the update downloaded as soon as possible considering the security fixes it comes with.

Windows 10

Still running Windows 10 and haven't updated to Windows 11? Well, if you're on the latest version of Windows 10, you're going to see KB5029244 and builds 19044.3324 and 19045.3324. There's not much to report here, however, as Microsoft is only documenting that this update addresses security issues with the Windows operating system. As a reminder, Windows 10, version 21H2 reached the end of service on June 13, 2023, so there are no updates to report. You can grab these updates manually from Microsoft by clicking here.

Even though these updates don't bring any new features, it's critical to download them anyway. Microsoft patches many security issues with these updates, and it is important to help keep your device safe.