Microsoft is rolling out updates for Windows 11 and Windows 10, fixing a number of issues and adding some new features.

It may be Valentine's Day, but it's also the second Tuesday of the month, and that means it's time for Patch Tuesday. Microsoft is rolling out updates to all supported versions of Windows, which includes Windows 11 — both the original release and version 22H2 — as well as Windows 10. These updates include fixes and improvements to the overall experience, but they vary depending on the version you're running.

Windows 11 version 22H2 (build 22621.1265)

If you're running the latest version of Windows 11, the update rolling out to you today is labeled as KB5022845, and it brings the build number up to 22621.1265. As per usual, the official changelog doesn't have a whole lot of information, but there are some highlights. These include a fix for an issue with search on the taskbar, where you might not be able to open images using your preferred photo app. Another search issue prevented you from searching for files based on their content (for example, a Word document), and this update also fixes that.

Additionally, Windows 11 build 22621.1265 also includes a fix for gamers with a controller, where the computer might go to sleep even though a controller is connected. Finally, some problems with the Input Method Editor have also been addressed, and performance and reliability should be improved.

Beyond what's mentioned in today's changelog, this update also includes the changes from last month's optional update (KB5022360), with a lot of minor fixes in tow. These fixes are now in a mandatory update for the first time, so if you want to know what's been improved, you can check them out below:

New! This update changes the experience for preview .NET Framework updates. After you install this update, all future preview (optional) .NET Framework updates will display on the Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Optional updates page. On that page, you can control which optional updates you want to install.

This update addresses an issue that might affect FindWindow() or FindWindowEx() . They might return the wrong window handle.

or . They might return the wrong window handle. This update addresses an issue that affects certain systems that have firmware Trusted Platform Modules. (TPM). This issue stops you from using AutoPilot to set up those systems.

This update addresses an issue that affects mstsc.exe . It stops responding while connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop Connection.

. It stops responding while connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop Connection. This update addresses an issue that causes Windows Server 2022 domain controllers (DC) to stop responding. This occurs when they process Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) requests.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS) MSba tag. The issue causes a nonpaged pool leak.

This update addresses an issue that affects the ReFS. The issue causes high nonpaged pool usage, which depletes system memory.

This update addresses an issue that affects devices that are subject to Microsoft Exploit Protection Export Address Filtering (EAF). Some applications stop responding or do not open. These include Microsoft Office and Adobe Reader.

This update addresses an issue that might affect applications that use Microsoft Edge WebView2 to display content. Applications that use WebView2 include Microsoft Office and the Widgets app. The content might appear blank or greyed out.

This update addresses an issue that affects a Group Policy for Expanded Toasts.

This update changes how you enable the Windows diagnostic data processor configuration in preparation for EU Data Boundary support. To learn more, see Enable Windows diagnostic data processor configuration. read more

While the update will download automatically sooner rather than later, you can download it manually here.

Windows 11 version 21H2 (Build 22000.1574)

For those still running the original version of Windows 11, the updates are a bit different. You're getting an update labeled KB5022836, and the build number will be updated to 22000.1574. There's nothing in the changelog for this release, but once again, you have to look at the optional update from January — KB5019274 — to see what's new.

There are a few highlights in this release. For one thing, there's now a Windows Spotlight theme option in the Personalization page of the Settings app, meaning you no longer have to go into the background image settings to enable Windows Spotlight.

There are also updates to the Accounts section, including a new indicator for OneDrive storage usage that shows the total storage available across your OneDrive subscriptions, along with new alerts and the ability to manage your OneDrive subscription settings. Xbox subscription details are also now visible on this page.

Aside from those changes, a multitude of issues have been fixed in this release, including a fix for performance in certain when using the IME (the same issue mentioned above), among others. Here's the full list:

This update addresses an issue that affects some modern applications. This issue stops them from opening.

This update addresses an issue that might occur when the Input Method Editor (IME) is active. Applications might stop responding when you use the mouse and keyboard at the same time.

This update addresses an issue the stops the touch keyboard from opening.

This update addresses an issue that stops you from searching for a file based on the file’s contents.

This update adds support for long URL lengths of up to 8196 characters.

This update addresses an issue that might affect FindWindow() or FindWindowEx() . They might return the wrong window handle.

or . They might return the wrong window handle. This update addresses an issue that degrades a memory location. The issue occurs when you use certain HD audio controller hardware.

This update addresses an issue that affects certain systems that have firmware Trusted Platform Modules. (TPM). This issue stops you from using AutoPilot to set up those systems.

This update addresses an issue that affects printing in landscape mode in Microsoft Edge. The print output is incorrect. This issue occurs when you use Microsoft Defender Application Guard.

This update addresses an issue that stops explorer.exe from responding. This issue occurs when you use the play and pause buttons on your keyboard on certain devices.

from responding. This issue occurs when you use the play and pause buttons on your keyboard on certain devices. This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Server 2022 domain controllers. They stop responding when they manage Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) requests.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS) MSba tag. The issue causes a nonpaged pool leak.

This update addresses an issue that affects ReFS. The issue causes high nonpaged pool usage, which depletes system memory.

This update changes how you enable the Windows diagnostic data processor configuration in preparation for EU Data Boundary support. To learn more, see Enable Windows diagnostic data processor configuration. read more

You can download this update manually here, if you don't want to wait for it to install automatically.

Windows 10

Users still holding on to a supported versions of Windows 10 are also getting updates, and they will continue to get them for a while longer. For most users, the only supported versions are Windows 10 version 22H2, 21H2, and 20H2, all of which get the same update. That update is labeled as KB5022834, and it brings the build number to 19045.2604, 19044.2604, or 19042.2604, depending on the version you have.

There's a single highlight mentioned for this release, which fixes an issue where some IoT devices may stop playing audio. However, looking at the optional update from January (KB5019275), we can glean that this update also adds storage alerts for OneDrive when you're close to your storage limit. Otherwise, the update includes the following fixes:

New! This update addresses an issue that affects cached Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) authentication data. The first attempt to sign in fails. The second attempt to sign in succeeds.

This update adds support for long URL lengths of up to 8196 characters.

This update addresses an issue that might occur when the Input Method Editor (IME) is active. Applications might stop responding when you use the mouse and keyboard at the same time.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when you open Task View. It causes the desktop to stop responding.

This update addresses an issue that degrades a memory location. The issue occurs when you use certain HD audio controller hardware.

This update addresses an issue that affects MSInfo.exe . It reports the wrong enforcement status of the Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) user mode policy.

. It reports the wrong enforcement status of the Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) user mode policy. This update addresses an issue that affects certain systems that have firmware Trusted Platform Modules. (TPM). This issue stops you from using AutoPilot to set up those systems.

This update addresses an issue that affects printing in landscape mode in Microsoft Edge. The print output is incorrect. This issue occurs when you use Microsoft Defender Application Guard.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS) MSba tag. The issue causes a nonpaged pool leak.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS). The issue causes high nonpaged pool usage, which depletes system memory.

This update changes how you enable the Windows diagnostic data processor configuration in preparation for EU Data Boundary support. To learn more, see Enable Windows diagnostic data processor configuration. read more

You can download this update manually here.

As for enterprise users running older versions, such as LTSB and LTSC release, there are a few more updates rolling out right now. You can learn more about these updates and download them using the links below.

Windows version KB article Build number Download Windows 10 version 1809 KB5022840 17763.4010 Update Catalog Windows 10 version 1607 KB5022838 14393.5717 Update Catalog Windows 10 version 1507 KB5022858 10240.19747 Update Catalog

As long as your operating system is supported, these updates should all be downloaded automatically, so you don't have to do it yourself. However, you can prevent surprises by downloading them as soon as possible.