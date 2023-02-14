Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

It may be Valentine's Day, but it's also the second Tuesday of the month, and that means it's time for Patch Tuesday. Microsoft is rolling out updates to all supported versions of Windows, which includes Windows 11 — both the original release and version 22H2 — as well as Windows 10. These updates include fixes and improvements to the overall experience, but they vary depending on the version you're running.

Windows 11 version 22H2 (build 22621.1265)

If you're running the latest version of Windows 11, the update rolling out to you today is labeled as KB5022845, and it brings the build number up to 22621.1265. As per usual, the official changelog doesn't have a whole lot of information, but there are some highlights. These include a fix for an issue with search on the taskbar, where you might not be able to open images using your preferred photo app. Another search issue prevented you from searching for files based on their content (for example, a Word document), and this update also fixes that.

Additionally, Windows 11 build 22621.1265 also includes a fix for gamers with a controller, where the computer might go to sleep even though a controller is connected. Finally, some problems with the Input Method Editor have also been addressed, and performance and reliability should be improved.

Beyond what's mentioned in today's changelog, this update also includes the changes from last month's optional update (KB5022360), with a lot of minor fixes in tow. These fixes are now in a mandatory update for the first time, so if you want to know what's been improved, you can check them out below:

While the update will download automatically sooner rather than later, you can download it manually here.

Windows 11 version 21H2 (Build 22000.1574)

For those still running the original version of Windows 11, the updates are a bit different. You're getting an update labeled KB5022836, and the build number will be updated to 22000.1574. There's nothing in the changelog for this release, but once again, you have to look at the optional update from January — KB5019274 — to see what's new.

There are a few highlights in this release. For one thing, there's now a Windows Spotlight theme option in the Personalization page of the Settings app, meaning you no longer have to go into the background image settings to enable Windows Spotlight.

There are also updates to the Accounts section, including a new indicator for OneDrive storage usage that shows the total storage available across your OneDrive subscriptions, along with new alerts and the ability to manage your OneDrive subscription settings. Xbox subscription details are also now visible on this page.

Aside from those changes, a multitude of issues have been fixed in this release, including a fix for performance in certain when using the IME (the same issue mentioned above), among others. Here's the full list:

You can download this update manually here, if you don't want to wait for it to install automatically.

Windows 10

Users still holding on to a supported versions of Windows 10 are also getting updates, and they will continue to get them for a while longer. For most users, the only supported versions are Windows 10 version 22H2, 21H2, and 20H2, all of which get the same update. That update is labeled as KB5022834, and it brings the build number to 19045.2604, 19044.2604, or 19042.2604, depending on the version you have.

There's a single highlight mentioned for this release, which fixes an issue where some IoT devices may stop playing audio. However, looking at the optional update from January (KB5019275), we can glean that this update also adds storage alerts for OneDrive when you're close to your storage limit. Otherwise, the update includes the following fixes:

You can download this update manually here.

As for enterprise users running older versions, such as LTSB and LTSC release, there are a few more updates rolling out right now. You can learn more about these updates and download them using the links below.

Windows version

KB article

Build number

Download

Windows 10 version 1809

KB5022840

17763.4010

Update Catalog

Windows 10 version 1607

KB5022838

14393.5717

Update Catalog

Windows 10 version 1507

KB5022858

10240.19747

Update Catalog

As long as your operating system is supported, these updates should all be downloaded automatically, so you don't have to do it yourself. However, you can prevent surprises by downloading them as soon as possible.