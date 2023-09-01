Key Takeaways Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 11 21H2 Home and Pro editions after October 10, 2023, meaning no security updates will be available after that date.

Users can upgrade to Windows 11 22H2 to continue receiving security patches beyond October.

It is unclear if Microsoft will skip version 22H2 and start pushing version 23H2 to PCs running 21H2.

It has been well-known for the last couple of months that Microsoft has decided to stop supporting Windows 11 21H2 Home and Pro editions after October 10, 2023. And now that we are a month away from the announced date, Microsoft is again notifying users about the Windows 11 21H2's end-of-support date.

Microsoft's latest notification on the Windows Release health page doesn't contain anything that we don't know. The company reiterated that the October 2023 security update will be the last one available for PCs running Windows 11 21H2. No security updates will be pushed to PCs with 21H2 after October 10. What will be at stake when you stop getting security updates, you ask? Well, security patches are super important, as they address security vulnerabilities on Windows, making your PCs more secure. Without the latest security patches, your PCs are more vulnerable to attacks.

Luckily, Microsoft hasn't stopped pushing feature updates to PCs running Windows 11 21H2. It means you can upgrade to a newer version, like the Windows 11 22H2, to keep getting security patches beyond October. If you're still running Windows 11 21H2 and haven't received the Windows 11 22H2 update, expect it to arrive via Windows Update in the next few weeks. It is worth noting that only consumer and non-managed business PCs are eligible to be updated automatically via Windows Update.

However, there is not enough clarity over which version of Windows 11 will be rolled out via the Windows Update to those running the 21H2 update. Microsoft's Windows 11 version 23H2 is the company's next big update, and it's set to arrive in fall 2023. It could come either this month or in October. Either way, it'll be interesting to see if Microsoft skips 22H2 and starts pushing 23H2 to PCs running 21H2.

If you don't want to live in anticipation of when Microsoft will roll out a newer version of Windows 11, you should consider installing Windows 11 22H2, which offers tabbed File Explorer, new Task Manager, new Quick Settings, visual changes, and many more exciting features. If the update isn't available via Windows Update, try using the Media Creation Tool or creating installation media from the official 22H2 ISO.