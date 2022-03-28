Windows 11 build 22000.593 is now available with changes to notifications

We’re a couple of weeks away from the next Patch Tuesday, but today, Microsoft is rolling out a new optional update for Windows 11. This update brings the build number to version 22000.593, and it includes all the changes that were rolled out to Insiders a couple of weeks ago with Windows 11 build 22000.588.

The biggest of those changes has to do with notifications. Now, Windows 11 can display up to three high-priority notifications at the same time, in addition to one standard notification. This is meant to help in situations where you may have incoming calls and an alarm going off at the same time. Until now, only one of those notifications could be displayed at once, which could result in users missing important notifications, but this should solve that problem.

The update itself is labeled KB5011563, and you can download it manually here. In addition to the big notification changes, Microsoft highlights the following improvements:

Updates an issue that might cause a Microsoft OneDrive file to lose focus after you rename it and press the Enter key. When a file loses focus, you have to select it again before you can use it.

Returns the corresponding Settings page when you search for the word widgets.

That’s not all that’s new in Windows 11 build 22000.593, however. There are a ton of fixes in this build, and you can find the full list below:

Addresses an issue that turns off auto-startup for Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps after you upgrade the OS.

Addresses an issue that causes SystemSettings.exe to stop working.

to stop working. Addresses an issue that affects searchindexer . exe and prevents Microsoft Outlook’s offline search from returning recent emails.

. and prevents Microsoft Outlook’s offline search from returning recent emails. Addresses an issue that increases the startup time for Windows. This issue occurs because a UI thread in a networking API stops responding when a 5G wireless wide area network (WWAN) device is slow to wake up.

Addresses a memory leak in the wmipicmp.dll module that causes a lot of false alarms in the System Center Operations Manager (SCOM) datacenter monitoring system.

module that causes a lot of false alarms in the System Center Operations Manager (SCOM) datacenter monitoring system. Addresses an issue that incorrectly returns the Execution Policy settings from the registry.

Addresses an issue in which modern browsers fail to correctly render HTML that is generated by gpresult/h .

. Addresses an issue that causes an “Access denied” exception for a file during a PowerShell test for AppLocker.

Addresses an issue that causes the Remote Desktop Service (RDS)server to become unstable when the number of signed in users exceeds 100. This prevents you from accessing published applications using RDS on Windows Server 2019.

Addresses an issue that returns an error message when you browse for a domain or organizational unit (OU). This issue occurs because of improper zeroing out of memory.

Addresses an issue that causes the Group Policy Management Console to stop working after you close it. The system logs Application Error Event ID 1000 and the error, 0xc0000005 (STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION); the failing module is GPOAdmin.dll .

. Addresses an issue that might cause the Group Policy Service to stop processing telemetry information for Group Policy Registry Preferences.

Addresses a stop error (0xD1, DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL) in the DirectX kernel component.

Addresses an issue that might cause Kerberos.dll to stop working within the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). This occurs when LSASS processes simultaneous Service for User (S4U) user-to-user (U2U) requests for the same client user.

to stop working within the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). This occurs when LSASS processes simultaneous Service for User (S4U) user-to-user (U2U) requests for the same client user. Addresses an issue that affects the Key Distribution Center (KDC) Proxy. The KDC Proxy cannot properly obtain Kerberos tickets for signing in to Key Trust Windows Hello for Business.

Adds support for Microsoft Account (MSA) Pass-through scenarios in Azure Active Directory(AAD) Web Account Manager (WAM).

Addresses an issue that logs Event ID 37 during certain password change scenarios, including failover cluster name object (CNO) or virtual computer object (VCO) password changes.

Addresses an issue that prevents the User Account Control (UAC) dialog from correctly showing the application that is requesting elevated privileges.

Addresses an issue that might cause a Microsoft OneDrive file to lose focus after you rename it and press the Enter key.

Returns the corresponding Settings page when you search for the word widgets .

. Addresses an issue that prevents Event 4739 from displaying the new values of certain attributes after a policy change.

Addresses an issue that causes the Move-ADObject command to fail when you move computer accounts across domains. The error message is, “Multiple values were specified for an attribute that can have only one value”.

command to fail when you move computer accounts across domains. The error message is, “Multiple values were specified for an attribute that can have only one value”. Addresses an issue that prevents you from accessing Server Message Block (SMB) shares using an IP Address when SMB hardening is enabled.

Addresses an issue that causes stop error 0x1E in the SMB Server ( srv2.sys ).

). Addresses an issue that causes a mismatch between NetBIOS and DNS Active Directory domain names when you create a cluster.

It’s the exact same changelog as we saw for build 22000.588, if you’ve been enrolled in the Release Preview channel of the Windows Insider program. If you’re in the Beta channel, while you did receive build 22000.588 two weeks ago, you should now have build 22581 which was released last week. As such, this update isn’t available for you.

There are no new issues with this update, but there is one that’s being carried over from previous updates. If you created a recovery disc using the Backup and Restore (Windows 7) feature after the updates released on January 11, those discs may not be able to start. To clarify, this is referring to the Backup and Restore feature that’s available in the Control Panel. This feature was introduced in Windows 7 and it’s still present in Windows 11, and that’s what’s broken. If you created the disc prior to the January updates, they should still work.

As per usual, all the changes in Windows 11 build 22000.593 will likely be rolled into the April Patch Tuesday updates, which are mandatory. If you don’t want to install the optional update, you can just wait a couple of weeks for these changes to roll out to everyone.