Windows 11 build 22000.652 fixes long boot times, subtitles, and more

Microsoft has released this month’s optional cumulative update for Windows 11 users, bringing along a handful of significant fixes to the experience. The latest update brings the Windows 11 build number up to 22000.652, and it’s essentially the same update that was rolled out to Insiders in the Release Preview channel a couple of weeks ago, which was build 22000.651.

The new update is labeled as KB5012643, and you can download it manually here. While the changelog is mostly the same as build 22000.651, Microsoft does highlight a few particular fixes this time around. Most notably, there was an issue that could have prevented the minimize, maximize, and close buttons from working on a maximized app window, and that’s been fixed. Here’s the list of highlights:

Updates an issue that might cause video subtitles to be partially cut off.

Updates an issue that incorrectly aligns video subtitles.

Displays the temperature on top of the weather icon on the taskbar.

Updates an issue that prevents you from using the minimize, maximize, and close buttons on a maximized app window.

While it’s not mentioned by Microsoft in the highlights, Windows 11 build 22000.652 also addresses a problem where your PC might take upwards of 40 minutes to boot up, which was certainly a major problem to have in the first place. If you’ve experienced this, it shouldn’t be an issue after this update. Here’s the full list of changes:

New! Adds improvements for servicing the Secure Boot component of Windows.

Adds improvements for servicing the Secure Boot component of Windows. Addresses an issue that causes the AppX Deployment Service (AppXSvc) to stop working after you install certain MSIX apps.

Addresses a race condition that occurs early in the startup process that might cause a stop error.

Improves the Autopilot client to process updated Trusted Platform Module (TPM) capabilities that support self-deployment and pre-provisioning scenarios.

Changes the timeout for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) registration from 60 minutes to 90 minutes for hybrid Azure AD-joined Autopilot scenarios. This also addresses a race condition that causes an exception at timeout.

Addresses an issue in which certain Point of Sale terminals experience occasional OS startup delays during restart of up to 40 minutes.

Addresses a memory leak issue that affects Windows systems that are in use 24 hours each day of the week.

Addresses an issue that affects the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) option 119 (Domain Search Option) by preventing the use of the connection-specific DNS Suffix Search List.

Addresses an issue that affects the Title attribute in Microsoft Ege IE mode.

Addresses an issue in which mobile device management (MDM) policies were not allowed on Windows Enterprise editions that were upgraded to Enterprise using Azure AD-joined subscription entitlement.

Addresses an issue that might cause video subtitles to be partially cut off.

Addresses an issue that incorrectly aligns video subtitles.

Addresses an issue that causes Kerberos authentication to fail, and the error is “0xc0030009 (RPC_NT_NULL_REF_POINTER)”. This occurs when a client machine attempts to use the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) to connect to another machine while Remote Credential Guard is enabled.

Addresses an issue that causes Windows to go into BitLocker recovery after a servicing update.

Addresses an issue that prevents retrieval of the Endorsement Key (EK) certificate from the TPM device.

Addresses an issue that might fail to copy the security portion of a Group Policy to a machine.

Addresses an issue that prevents the instantiation of the Microsoft RDP Client Control, version 11 and higher, inside a Microsoft Foundation Class (MFC) dialog.

Displays the temperature on top of the weather icon on the taskbar.

Addresses an issue that prevents you from using the minimize, maximize, and close buttons on a maximized app window. This issue occurs because the Notification Center keeps the input focus.

Addresses an issue that might occur when you use Netdom.exe or the Active Directory Domains and Trusts snap-in to list or modify name suffixes routing. These procedures might fail. The error message is, “Insufficient system resources exist to complete the requested service.” This issue occurs after installing the January 2022 security update on the primary domain controller emulator (PDCe).

or the Active Directory Domains and Trusts snap-in to list or modify name suffixes routing. These procedures might fail. The error message is, “Insufficient system resources exist to complete the requested service.” This issue occurs after installing the January 2022 security update on the primary domain controller emulator (PDCe). Addresses an issue that causes the primary domain controller (PDC) of the root domain to generate warning and error events in the System log. This issue occurs when the PDC incorrectly tries to scan outgoing-only trusts.

Addresses an issue that occurs when you map a network drive to a Server Message Block version 1 (SMBv1) share. After restarting the OS, you cannot access that network drive.

Addresses an issue that affects an SMB multichannel connection and might generate a 13A or C2 error.

Addresses an issue that damages a pool when a Client-Side Caching (CSC) cleanup method fails to delete a resource that was created.

Addresses an issue that might cause the server to lock up because the nonpaged pool grows and uses up all memory. After a restart, the same issue occurs again when you try to repair the damage.

Reduces the overhead of resource contention in high input/output operations per second (IOPS) scenarios that have many threads contending on a single file.

If you want to get these fixes right now, you can download the build 22000.652 manually using the link above or simply go to the Windows Update page in the Settings app on Windows 11. Because the update is optional, it won’t install automatically, but you can check for updates and it will show up as an optional update that you can install right away. This should be the easiest way to do it.

If you’d rather wait, the fixes included in this update will also be rolled into next month’s patch Tuesday, when Microsoft rolls out a set of mandatory updates to all supported versions of Windows. Those should also include additional fixes or tweaks.