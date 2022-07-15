You’ll soon be able to install major Windows 11 updates during setup

Microsoft is rolling out a new cumulative update for the original release of Windows 11 to Windows Insiders enrolled in the Release Preview channel. This update brings the OS to build number 22000.829, and the highlight here is that you’ll soon be able to install new major updates for Windows 11 during the initial setup process.

When you first set up your Windows 11 PC, there are a few steps, and at one point, the PC checks for updates. However, that currently only installs smaller updates to keep your PC secure. Starting with this build, you’ll also be given the option to update to the next version of Windows 11, so you can be fully up to speed right out of the box. With Windows 11 version 22H2 inching ever closer, it looks as though Microsoft is preparing for that and making it easier for everyone to install it out of the box. This makes some sense since many laptops will probably still be sold with the original release of Windows 11 when version 22H2 is out, so this makes it possible to get all those new features without having to wonder if you have the latest updates.

Of course, that’s not all that’s new in Windows 11 build 22000.829, and the changelog is actually fairly extensive. There are a lot of fixes, plus the ability to consent to receive urgent notifications when your turn on focus assist. Here’s the full list of changes:

We fixed an issue in UIAutomation() that causes an application to stop working.

We fixed an issue that prevents the Startup Task API from working as expected for certain apps.

We improved the reliability of a push-button reset after an OS upgrade.

We fixed an issue that makes the tenant restrictions event logging channel inaccessible if you remove the EN-US language pack.

We fixed an issue that causes certificate-based machine account authentication to fail in some circumstances after you install the May 10, 2022 security updates on domain controllers.

We fixed an issue that affects the Arm64EC code you build using the Windows 11 software development kit (SDK).

We updated the Remove-Item cmdlet to properly interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders.

cmdlet to properly interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders. We fixed an issue that prevents troubleshooters from opening.

We fixed an issue that causes port mapping conflicts for containers.

We fixed an issue that causes Code Integrity to continue trusting a file after the file has been modified.

We fixed an issue that might cause Windows to stop working when you enable Windows Defender Application Control with the Intelligent Security Graph feature turned on.

We deployed search highlights to devices. To access the policy for search highlights (on a device that has installed the June 2022 Cumulative Update Preview or July 2022 monthly quality update), go to C:\Windows\PolicyDefinitions and locate admx . For your convenience, we will be publishing an updated version of the Administrative Templates (. admx ) for Windows 11, version 21H2 to the Microsoft Download Center soon.

and locate . For your convenience, we will be publishing an updated version of the Administrative Templates (. ) for Windows 11, version 21H2 to the Microsoft Download Center soon. We fixed an issue that causes exe to stop working when you use the play and pause keyboard buttons on certain devices.

to stop working when you use the play and pause keyboard buttons on certain devices. We fixed an issue that causes exe to stop working when you use the Start menu’s context menu (Win + X) and an external monitor is connected to your device.

to stop working when you use the Start menu’s context menu (Win + X) and an external monitor is connected to your device. We fixed an issue that displays a blank window that you cannot close when you hover over the search icon on the taskbar.

We reduced the overhead of resource contention in high input/output operations per second (IOPS) scenarios that have many threads contending on a single file.

We fixed an issue that causes the Windows profile service to fail sporadically. The failure might occur when signing in. The error message is, “gpsvc service failed to sign in. Access denied”.

Microsoft actually does highlight one known issue, which is that the Widgets panel may crash in the background, and the taskbar icon may revert to the default icon instead of showing current weather information.

Windows 11 build 22000.829 or newer will likely be available to the general public in a couple of weeks as an optional update. Then, these changes and more will become mandatory with next month’s Patch Tuesday, which will be on August 9th.

