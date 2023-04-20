Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Windows Insiders enrolled in the Beta channel are getting a new update for Windows 11 today, bringing the build number up to 22624.1616 and 22621.1616, depending on whether you've opted to receive the latest updates or not. This time around, the list of changes is very minor, and this build is mostly focused on fixing issues throughout Windows 11. However, for users on build 22624.1616, it's worth noting that Windows 11 is expanding support for live captions for even more languages and dialects.

Indeed, Microsoft has been adding support for more languages since live captions were introduced with Windows 11 version 22H2, and with today's update, Danish and Korean are supported. Additionally, new dialects for previously-supported languages are also being added. You can now use live captions in French (Canada), English (Ireland), and Portuguese (Portugal).

Aside from that, it's mostly about fixes, including one for a change that Microsoft recently made to Windows Update. If you're on build 22624.1616, there's a toggle that allows you to choose whether to receive the latest features as soon as they're available, and if you enable it, you'll receive a small configuration update that's just meant to ensure everything is working on Microsoft's end. For users on build 22621, this toggle is what allows you to switch to build 22624 going forward, but that was already implemented in a previous build. The remaining fixes are as follows:

Despite the focus on fixes, there are still some known issues in this release, which you can see below:

As per usual, if you're already on the Beta channel, you'll receive these updates automatically sooner rather than later. Otherwise, if you haven't joined yet, you can do it through the Settings app on your PC, but keep in mind you'll be sacrificing stability.