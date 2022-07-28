Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 build 22621.317 to the Release Preview channel with fixes

Microsoft seems to be unstoppable today when it comes to Windows Insider updates. There’s a fourth build rolling out today, this time for members of the Release Preview channel running Windows 11. If you’re in that group, you’re getting Windows 11 build 22621.317, but this is one of the smaller updates of the day. This is the channel where Microsoft is testing the initial release of Windows 11 version 22H2 before general availability, so it’s natural to focus on stability rather than new features.

Unlike the other builds released today, this one is all about fixing some issues, and it feels more like a regular cumulative update. Even then, the list of fixes isn’t overly extensive. Here’s what’s been fixed, according to Microsoft:

We fixed an issue that prevents troubleshooters from opening.

We fixed an issue that might increase the latency of games when vertical sync (VSync or v-sync) is in use.

We fixed an issue that affects the ProjectionManager. StartProjectingAsync API and prevents certain locales from connecting to Miracast Sinks.

API and prevents certain locales from connecting to Miracast Sinks. We fixed an issue that causes the Smart App Control to block catalog-signed files.

We fixed an issue that causes the Take a Test app to remove all policies related to lockdown enforcement when you close the app.

We fixed an issue that might highly distort photos you take using the Camera app. This issue occurs when using certain cameras under certain low light conditions.

We fixed an issue that throws an exception when you debug drivers using Visual Studio 2022 version 17.2 or later.

We fixed an issue that causes the Windows profile service to fail sporadically. The failure might occur when signing in. The error message is, “gpsvc service failed to sign in. Access denied”.

We fixed an issue that prevents virtualized App-V Office applications from opening or causes them to stop responding.

It’s still not completely clear what Microsoft’s plan is for rolling out Windows 11 version 22H2 to the public, as the Windows Insider channels are unusually split right now. Both the Beta channel and the Release Preview channel are testing build 22621, which should be the same update overall, but the Beta channel is a few minor build numbers ahead, with build 22621.440 rolling out earlier today, and it’s actually getting some new features. Additionally, a portion of the Beta channel is testing build 22622, which has even more features enabled. We’re expecting Microsoft to release Windows 11 version 22H2 to the general public in September or October, but it’s hard to say which of these builds will be promoted to general availability when that happens.

As per usual, you can get Windows 11 build 22621.317 by going to the Settings app and then choosing Windows Update, assuming you’re enrolled in the Release Preview channel and running Windows 11. Meanwhile, if your PC doesn’t support Windows 11, Microsoft started rolling out Windows 10 version 22H2 to the Release Preview channel earlier today, too.

Source: Microsoft