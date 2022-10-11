The Windows 11 2022 Update is getting its first cumulative update with multiple fixes

Today is Patch Tuesday and that means Microsoft is rolling out updates for all supported versions of Windows. For the first time, that includes the newly-launched Windows 11 2022 Update, or version 22H2, and those users are getting a lot of fixes for issues present in the initial release. Those users are getting Windows 11 build 22621.674, while users running the original version of Windows 11 are getting build 22000.1042.

Windows 11 build 22621.674

For users running the Windows 11 2022 Update, the update rolling out today is labeled KB5018427, and you can download it manually here.

If you want to know what’s new in today’s update, you have to look at last month’s optional update, as because Microsoft doesn’t really provide proper changelogs for its Patch Tuesday updates anymore. There are multiple fixes contained in the update, but there’s also something completely new, which is support for taskbar badging on the Widgets button, which will alert you to breaking news. Aside from that, you can expect fixes for the Microsoft Store and many more areas of the experience.

One fix that’s not mentioned in the changelog has to do with an issue that Microsoft acknowledged just earlier this week. In some cases, Windows Hello might stop working on your PC after upgrading to Windows 11 version 22H2, but that’s fixed with this update. Microsoft placed a temporary update hold for devices that might be affected by this issue, but with this update, that barrier should be removed soon.

Microsoft also acknowledges a couple of known issues in this update. One has to do with provisioning packages, which means they basically might not work if you’re setting up a PC with Windows 11 version 22H2 from scratch. This isn’t an issue if you’ve provisioned your PC on the original release and then upgrade to version 22H2. Another issue is affecting file transfers, particularly from SMB network shares, but you might also see it happen with local files. Microsoft says copying files might take longer than expected in Windows 11 version 22H2. Both of these issues also affected Windows 11 version 22H2 prior to today’s update.

Windows 11 build 22000.1042

Meanwhile, if you’re still running Windows 11 version 21H2 (the original version), the update you’re getting is KB5018418, and you can download it manually here.

Microsoft does provide a short video highlighting the changes in this update, including taskbar notification badges for the Widgets panel. This update also includes improvements to the performance of IE mode in Microsoft Edge, and it fixes a number of issues. For example, you should no longer face a black screen when using a pen to turn on HDR, and you can also change display modes while using multiple monitors without running into crashes. Additionally, if you use the touch keyboard to switch apps, the touch keyboard now stays open after switching.

Again, it’s also worth looking at the changes mentioned in the optional update for September, since those changes are also available here. Those include a new design for the Search button on the taskbar to “improve discoverability”, along with support for WebAthn redirection.

If you want to get these updates right away, you can simply check for updates on Windows Update, or download them manually using the links above. Otherwise, they’ll be installed automatically sooner or later.