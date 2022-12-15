Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

After the last Windows 11 build of the year made its way to Dev channel Insiders earlier this week, today is the Beta channel's turn. Microsoft is rolling out the last update of 2022 for the Beta channel, which brings us builds 22623.1037 and 22621.1037, depending on whether you're receiving new features or not.

As per usual, the big news is only for users who are getting build 22623.1027, and it's all about improvements to the voice access feature. This is a recent capability in Windows 11 version 22H2 that allows you to control your computer using your voice. With this build, Microsoft has made it easier to interact with UI elements whose name includes numbers, such as in the Calculator app, where you can now say "Click 2" to enter the number 2. Voice access also works better with field names that don't have a whitespace, like PivotTable or PivotChart in Excel, so you can say the name as if there was a whitespace and have it still be recognized.

Additionally, there are a lot of new commands available that make it easier to do certain tasks. Some of these actions were already available, they just support new voice commands now so they're not as restrictive.

For users on either build, Microsoft is also still testing a new search design, which we also saw in yesterday's Dev channel build.

Screenshot of the new taskbar search designs in Windows 11 build 25267

Aside from that, there are a few fixes in these builds, but the list is relatively short. Some fixes are exclusive to build 22623.1037, while others are for both builds. Here's the full list:

And of course, it wouldn't be an Insider build without a list of known issues, so here are some of the problems you need to be aware of if you're installing this update:

Since this is the last build of the year, you'll have to live with these problems for at least a couple of weeks until the next update is released. Thankfully, none of these are major problems, which is what you typically expect of the Beta channel. You can download this update right now through Windows Update if you're enrolled in this channel, but it will also install automatically sooner or later.

Source: Microsoft