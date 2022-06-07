Windows 11 version 22H2 is now available in the Release Preview channel

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 version 22H2, the upcoming feature update to Windows 11, to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview channel. Additionally, the update is even for businesses enrolled in the Release Preview channel of the Windows Insider Program for Business, as well as through the Windows Server Update Service and the Azure Marketplace.

This marks a major milestone for Windows 11 version 22H2, as it indicates development of this version is pretty much concluded. From now on, only bug fixes and minor updates should be rolled out to this version of Windows 11. It should also mean that Windows 11 will be available to non-Insiders soon.

The build rolling out to the Release Preview channel is build 22621, the same one that was released in the Beta channel almost a month ago. It was already apparent that the development of Windows 11 version 22H2 should be nearing completion, since the Dev channel has since switched to the next development cycle, preparing the update that will be rolled out in 2023. That’s always how it tends to be.

If you’re upgrading to Windows 11 version 22H2 for the first time, there’s a lot that’s new. You can expect to see the ability to create folders in the Start menu, new gestures for touchscreen devices letting you open the Start menu, minimize apps, and take other actions more easily, and many other improvements. The new version of Windows 11 also adds a new Family app and comes with the Clipchamp video editor installed by default. There are improvements to keyboard theming with themes also now applying to the emoji and dictation panels, improved support for snap groups in the task switcher, and more.

Windows Insiders enrolled in the Release Preview channel can get Windows 11 version 22H2 using the typical “seeker” method, meaning it won’t be installed automatically. You’ll have to manually check for updates to detect the new version and be able to install. As for business users, it’s up to IT admins in the organization to decide whether the update should be installed in employee machines using the respective policy in Windows Update for Business.

Microsoft also reiterates that your PC should meet the hardware requirements for Windows 11, so if you’re running the OS on an unsupported system, you might not be able to install the update.

Source: Microsoft

Thanks for the tip, Some_Random_Username!