Microsoft is rolling out this month's mandatory updates for Windows 11, which includes the first feature drop for version 22H2 and more.

Today is the second Tuesday of November, and that means it's time for Microsoft to roll out a set of mandatory updates for supported versions of Windows, including Windows 11 and Windows 10. In the case of Windows 11, both the initial release (version 21H2) and version 22H2 are getting updates, though the latter is a bit more exciting.

That's in big part because this marks the final stage of the rollout for the first feature drop - or "moment" update - for Windows 11 version 22H2. While it's already been available for a while as an optional update, you'd have to install it manually if you wanted those new features. This includes things like tabs in File Explorer, which is something Microsoft has been working on for a few years now. There's also an overflow menu for the taskbar, among other improvements.

None of that is mentioned in Microsoft's changelog for today, as per usual. The company shared a highlight video, which mentions things like improvements to Search on the taskbar, as well as some tweaks to the Settings app, including the ability to manage your standalone OneDrive storage subscription. Notably, you can also now access the Task Manager by right-clicking the taskbar. However, some of these changes are rolling out in stages and Microsoft is still gathering feedback, so not everyone will see them right away.

Microsoft also says it fixed a few issues, including a problem where audio may not be synced correctly when recording with the Xbox Game Bar, and a fix for the File Explorer, which could have failed to localize some folders. There's also a fix for an issue where the display output may be corrupted by black horizontal or vertical lines, and if you use IE mode in Microsoft Edge, there are a couple of fixes on that front, too.

This is all rolling out with Windows 11 build 22621.819, and the update will be labeled as KB5019980 when you download it. You can also download it manually here if you're interested.

The Windows 11 initial release also gets some improvements

Meanwhile, if you're still rocking the initial release of Windows 11, you're getting build 22000.1219 today. It's far less exciting, and in fact, the changelog published today contains absolutely no information on what's new, and it just mentions general security fixes.

However, just like the update above, this is a mandatory update, and it includes all the enhancements from the previous optional update, which was build 22000.1165. That includes the same shortcut to access the Task Manager by right-clicking the taskbar, as well as improvements to Windows search results and performance. There's also a long list of fixes for various issues, including some problems with games that use Direct3D 9, among many others.

Today's update will show up as KB5019961 in Windows Update, and you can download it manually here if you'd rather plan the installation on your own time.