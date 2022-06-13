Windows 11 22H2 gets its first update since RTM in the Beta channel

It’s been over a month since Windows Insiders have seen any action in the Beta channel. Back in May, Microsoft released Windows 11 build 22621, and that ended up being the RTM build for Windows 11 version 22H2. Now, that build is getting its first cumulative update, bringing it to build 22621.160. Although build 22160 is also available in the Release Preview channel, this update is exclusive to Beta for now.

It’s not just fixes though, as there’s actually a new feature. This update adds tabs to the File Explorer, something that was announced a while back but only made it to the Dev channel last week, leading speculation that it wouldn’t make it into the Windows 11 version 22H2 update. Now, it certainly seems like non-Insiders will be able to try that out sooner rather than later.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

There’s also redesigned navigation. Known folders – such as documents, pictures, and downloads – are no longer listed under This PC. They’ll be front and center in the navigation pane. Also, at the top, you’ll see pinned folders and OneDrive profiles.

Aside from the new feature, there’s nothing else listed for this update. Microsoft didn’t even include a list of fixes like it usually does for cumulative updates, so we might even see another update tomorrow for Patch Tuesday. There is one known issue though, which is that the up arrow is misaligned in tabs, and Microsoft says that this will be fixed at some point in the future.

As usual, this update is available for anyone to test in the Beta channel. If you’re not enrolled and you want to sign up, you can go to Settings -> Windows Update -> Windows Insider Program. Windows 11 version 22H2, despite being available to test in even the Release Preview channel, won’t be available to non-Insiders until this fall.

Source: Microsoft