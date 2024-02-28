Key Takeaways Microsoft extends the optional update deadline for Windows 11 22H2 after hearing users' feedback. PCs to receive non-security updates till mid-2024.

Optional updates are released monthly to improve system stability and to test new features before broader deployment via security updates next month.

The end of support for Windows 11 22H2 is October 8, 2024.

Microsoft recently started the process of auto-upgrading eligible PCs, including the ones running Windows 11 22H2, to the newer Windows 11 23H2. It made sense because Windows 11 22H2 was going to no longer receive non-security optional updates after February 27, 2024, and reach the end of life this October. While the software giant hasn't changed its mind about auto-upgrading PCs to 23H2, it's backtracked on its decision to stop pushing non-security updates to Windows 11 22H2 beyond February.

The new deadline for optional updates in Windows 11 22H2 is June 26, 2024. That simply means PCs with Windows 11 22H2 on Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations editions will keep getting non-security optional updates till the middle of this year. The new date for Windows 11 22H2 Enterprise, Education, IoT Enterprise, and Enterprise multi-session editions is June 24, 2025. According to Microsoft, the decision to extend the deadline was taken after hearing feedback from users.

The name itself says that these updates are 'optional', and you won't miss anything important if you ignore them. That said, optional updates are released in the fourth week of every month, usually to improve the overall stability of your system and sometimes to introduce new features.

Why are they 'optional' if users get new features after installing them, you ask? Well, that's because all those new features do eventually come to Windows users via security updates that are released the following month. In essence, Microsoft sometimes pushes these optional updates to test new features for broader deployment next month.

While non-security updates will stop being available to many consumer editions of Windows 11 22H2 from June this year, security updates will be rolled out till October. Long story short, the deadline for security updates is what you might want to be more interested in.

However, if you're still running Windows 11 22H2, you shouldn't wait till the day its support ends. Since hardware requirements for both Windows 11 22H2 and 22H3 are the same, you should install the latest version to keep getting those important monthly security updates, which sometimes also include new features.