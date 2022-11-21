Microsoft has removed one of the compatibility safeguard holds on the Windows 11 22H2 update. Resolved on November 18, this latest one was related to an odd printing bug, where certain printers that used Microsoft IPP Class Drivers or Universal Print Class Drivers might not have printed out files correctly due to connectivity issues with Windows.

Naturally, this issue only occurred when a PC was upgraded to Windows 11, version 22H2, and didn't seem to impact the original version of Windows 11. Dating back to September 29, it was one of the weird bugs impacting the new version operating system. In fact, because of this bug, printer-specific features like color printing, two-sided printing, paper size, or high-resolution printing might not have worked correctly on an upgrade. Instead, printers might have only allowed default settings. Microsoft said it was a carry forward issue during the upgrade and initially did provide workarounds, and a troubleshooter for those who might have been impacted during the two-month period that the bug persisted.

Now that the safeguard hold has been lifted, most PCs that were impacted by this issue should see the Windows 11 22H2 update in Windows Update as a download. It would usually take 24 hours for the upgrade to show up after a safeguard hold has been removed, but it is now well beyond that period. If you're still not seeing Windows 11 22H2 on your end, then check our guide for more steps on how you can download it. We also have a guide to what's new in the update, looking at features like Start Menu folders, touch and snap improvements, and more.

There are still some bugs impacting Windows 11 22H2 that you might want to be aware of, though. This includes lower-than-expected performance in some games, a specific error relating to Secure Boot DBX, and problems with provisioning packages. On Microsoft's Windows 11, version 22H2 known issues and notifications page, the company marked these issues down as confirmed or investigating, so more official updates for fixes for these problems should be coming soon.

Source: Microsoft