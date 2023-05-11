Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft has released Windows 11 build 22621.1776 (KB5026446) to the Release Preview channel for those running Windows 11 22H2. This is one of the biggest builds in recent times, delivering a whopping 20 new features or improvements. There's plenty to play with in this new release, though some of the new features will be rolling out gradually. If you're interested in getting new features like live captions in more languages, seconds in the clock in the system tray, and everything else we're highlighting in this post, you can turn on the toggle Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available.

You might have noticed, but we're splitting this post into three. The big news is the Windows 11 22H2 Release Preview channel build, but there's a separate Release Preview build for those on the original version of Windows 11. And, we can't forget Windows 10, either, which also got a Release Preview build, though it is less huge.

All the new features in Windows 11 22H2 Build 22621.1776 (KB5026446)

Technically, a lot of these new features in this fresh Windows 11 22H2 Release Preview channel build have previously been in testing with the other branches of the Windows Insider program. But since they're now here in Release Preview, you can consider this a preview of the incoming "Moment 3" update, even though Microsoft hasn't said so.

Leading the list is live caption support in new languages like Chinese, French, and German. There's also a redesigned in-app voice access command help page where the search bar can help you find quick commands. Other highlights can be seen below, ranging from tweaks to voice access commands, text selection in voice access, a VPN status icon, key access shortcuts on the File Explorer, and more.

Other than that top feature, Microsoft is also testing some tweaks for Widgets. Some Windows Insiders will have a new widget picker experience as well. This has been in testing for a while, but it's a great new way to preview a widget before you add it to your Widgets board. Note that some additional, security fixes and other tweaks in this release are below as well. These are all small, but still important for the security of Windows.

All the new features in Windows 11 build 22000.2001 (KB5026436) (original release)

Microsoft also rolled out Windows 11 build 22000.2001. This is for those running the original version of Windows 11. It's a small release focused on bug patches. You can see what's new and changed below.

All the new features in Windows 10 Release Preview channel build 19045.3030 (KB5026435)

Ending with Windows 10, there are two new features in this Release Preview build. Microsoft is bringing back an improved search box experience on the Windows 10 taskbar, which can be used to access apps, files, settings, and more. If you don't like it, you can use the taskbar context menu or respond to a dialog that appears when you use search. This is in addition to the new ability to display three high-priority toast notifications at the same time. Up to four toast notifications might appear at the same time, with three high-priority notifications, and one normal-priority one. The other changes are below.

That's all the action from the Windows Insider Program today. There's a heavy focus on the Release Preview channel this week, and Microsoft noted that it isn't releasing a new build for the Canary or Dev Channels this week. Rest up if you're on those Windows Insider channels.