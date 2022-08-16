Windows 11 version 22H2 may launch on September 20th

Microsoft has been testing Windows 11 version 22H2 with Windows Insiders for a while now, with both the Beta and Release Preview channels, but a clear release date has remained a mystery. Now, it looks like the first major update for Windows 11 may start rolling out on September 20th.

The information comes from Zac Bowden of Windows Central, though it’s not official confirmation just yet. This is just the date that’s being tossed around right now, and it would line up fairly well with last year’s launch of Windows 11 itself. That began rolling out on October 5th, so this would be very close to that. Plus, this is usually around the time Microsoft releases new Surface devices, so it would make for a great time to have a big new software release as well. In fact, we’re expecting new Surface devices, such as the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5, to be announced in the fall, so this makes perfect sense.

But that’s not all. Microsoft is also apparently working on the first “moment” feature update for Windows 11 version 22H2, and that’s planned to release before the year is over. “Moments”, as they’re referred to, are apparently part of Microsoft’s strategy for Windows 11 going forward. A few weeks ago, it was reported that the next major version of Windows (after Windows 11 version 22H2) would be Windows 12, and that would only come in 2024. Instead of annual feature updates, these updates will add a smaller set of new features to Windows 11, and there will be about three or four each year.

According to this new information, it looks like Microsoft won’t be wasting any time in releasing the first “moment” update. According to Bowden, additions in this update might include features like suggested actions and tabs in File Explorer, which are currently in testing in the Dev channel and with a subsection of the Beta channel of the Insider program. This could explain why Microsoft split the Beta channel a few weeks ago, with some users getting more new features. Those features also include the new taskbar overflow and a refreshed “Open with” menu, which could well be part of the same “moment” update. We’ll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case.

Source: Zac Bowden (Twitter)