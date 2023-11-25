Key Takeaways The Windows 11 23H2 update breaks the Narrator tool, which is essential for people with poor vision.

This issue only occurs when installing Windows 11 23H2 using physical media or ISOs, not when updating through Windows Update.

The Narrator tool should start working again once the installation process is completed, so it's only a temporary issue.

For some, Windows 11's accessibility tools are essential for getting around the operating system. The Windows Narrator tool is a lifesaver for people with poor vision; it enables a voice that tells the user what's happening on screen and reads out text. If you or someone you know relies on Narrator, it's best not to clean-install Windows 11 version 23H2, as Microsoft has confirmed that the update breaks Narrator.

What happened to the Narrator tool in Windows 11 23H2?

As mentioned on Microsoft Learn (via Neowin), the Redmond giant posts the specifics as to what's causing this issue:

When using physical media or disc images (ISO) to install Windows 11, version 23H2 (also referred to as the Windows 11 2023 Update) on a device, Microsoft Narrator may not start. [...] Please note this issue does not occur when Windows 11, version 23H2 is installed using Windows Update on a device which is already running Windows 10 or Windows 11. This issue only occurs when physical media or ISOs are used for this installation and Narrator is only affected while the installation process is taking place. It should continue to work as expected once the installation is completed.

As such, if your PC is already running Windows 11 and you update it to version 23H2 via Windows Update, the Narrator tool should not break. This will only affect your PC if you install Windows 11 23H2 on a new PC, or reinstall Windows 11 completely. Even then, the error will only persist for as long as it takes for Windows 11 to set itself up; once it finishes, Narrator should be good to go again.

As per usual, Microsoft says it's working on a fix and that it should come in a future update. However, it's not clear when that will be.

If you or someone you know uses Narrator to navigate their PC, be sure to check out some of Windows 11's other accessibility tools. For example, you can set up voice access for Windows 11 so you can navigate your PC with just a microphone. Combine this with some amazing headphones with built-in microphones and you'll have the perfect hands-free experience.