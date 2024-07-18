Key Takeaways You can now easily update to Windows 11 23H2 by checking for updates in the Settings app.

Windows 11 22H2 support will end soon, so Microsoft will force update PCs for security.

Windows 11 23H2 offers taskbar regrouping, a new volume mixer, RGB lighting controls, and more.

It's standard Microsoft practice not to upgrade all eligible PCs to the latest feature update at once. Windows 11 23H2, also known as Windows 11 2023 Update, was no exception. The update started rolling out to users in the fall of 2023, but not everybody received it on their PCs. Luckily for those who still haven't received the update, Microsoft has announced the broader availability of 23H2.

Microsoft announces broader availability of Windows 11 23H2

In its Learn website, Microsoft has announced that the Windows 11 23H2 update is now available broadly to all users. So, if you're already running an older version of Windows 11, all you have to do is open the Settings app and navigate to Windows Update > Check for updates. The 23H2 update has the same system requirements as all the previous Windows 11 versions, so you shouldn't face any compatibility issues after completing the installation.

Every Windows product has a product lifecycle, including Windows 11 22H2. In the case of 22H2, the end of support is only a couple of months away (October 8, 2024), beyond which your PC will stop getting monthly security patches from Microsoft. And without the latest security patch, your PC is more vulnerable to various attacks. This is why Microsoft will automatically upgrade Windows 11 Home and Pro devices running 22H2 (those not managed by IT) to 23H2. This way, you'll keep receiving the latest security patch every month until 23H2 reaches its end of support, on November 11, 2025.

What's new in Windows 11 23H2

Besides offering users monthly security patches till November next year, Windows 11 23H2 comes with plenty of solid new features. Some of the noteworthy changes include taskbar regrouping, which allows users to display each open app window as a separate icon, a new volume mixer for easily changing the volume for different apps and playback devices, and built-in RGB lighting controls, native 7Z and RAR support, and many more.