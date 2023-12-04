Key Takeaways Windows 11 23H2 update is causing performance issues for gamers, resulting in bugs, low performance, and stuttering.

Users have reported success in fixing these issues by resetting Windows Defender and enabling CPU Virtualization in BIOS.

If you're still using Windows 11 22H2, it's best to delay the update to 23H2 to avoid these performance problems.

If you've noticed some strange in-game performance on your Windows 11 machine, you're not alone. The latest update for the operating system, Windows 11 23H2, is causing some performance issues that are most notable while playing a game. Fortunately, resetting Windows Defender seems to fix this bug, which hints that something within Windows 11's security suite is causing the issues.

Windows 11 23H2's gaming performance woes

As reported by Neowin, Reddit users have been flooding a Windows 11 subreddit thread with reports that the 23H2 update has taken a toll on their system performance. Reports claim that games worked fine when played on Windows 11 22H2, but when they upgraded to 23H2, they encountered strange bugs, low performance, and stuttering. All of these problems went away again once they downgraded their system back to 22H2.

Fortunately, the original poster got a reply back from Microsoft, telling them that resetting Microsoft Defender (formerly Windows Defender) might do the trick:

...they told me to reset Windows Defender through a couple of PowerShell commands (1- "Set-ExecutionPolicy Unrestricted" and 2- "Get-AppxPackage Microsoft.SecHealthUI -AllUsers | Reset-AppxPackage") then reboot and enable CPU Virtualization in BIOS (SVM in my X570 BIOS), then in Windows 23H2 open Windows Security and enable Memory Integrity under the Core Isolation settings.

The poster confirms that resetting Microsoft Defender fixed their performance issues, so it's worth giving it a shot if you're encountering similar issues.

If you're still on Windows 11 22H2, it's best to delay the update to 23H2 if you can. If you're already on Windows 23H2 and the above fix doesn't work for you, you can roll back Windows 11 to a previous update to fix any issues. And if you're sick of Windows updates spoiling your fun, you may have better luck with a PC gaming handheld.